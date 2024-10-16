Vestibular Testing Systems Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2030: Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) to Fuel Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vestibular Testing Systems - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vestibular testing system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030

The rising prevalence of vestibular disorders, such as vertigo, dizziness, and balance issues, increasing number of patients experiencing anxiety and psychological factors associated with vestibular disorders, among others are expected to drive the demand for comprehensive diagnostic solutions. The aging global population, which is more susceptible to balance-related disorders, also contributes to the growing market, as older adults are more likely to suffer from these conditions and seek medical intervention. Thus, all these factors serve as key factors driving the growth of the vestibular testing system market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



Vestibular Testing System Market Dynamics:



According to the National Institute of Health (2023), benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) represents the vestibular system's most prevalent type of self-limiting peripheral vertigo. This also indicated that BPPV accounts for a significant proportion, ranging from 17% to 42%, of patients presented with vertigo symptoms globally in the year 2022. Moreover, according to Hearing Health Foundation (2024), estimates of the global incidence of Meniere's disease exhibit considerable variability, ranging from 3.5 to 513 cases per 100,000 individuals annually.



According to the National Institute of Health (2023), the pooled prevalence of vestibular disorders among children and adolescents was 30.4%. This included participants aged 1 to 19 years from 15 different countries, highlighting the widespread occurrence of these disorders in young populations globally.



These findings highlight the rising number of vestibular disorders among the global population, thus driving the demand for vestibular testing systems. As healthcare providers seek to diagnose and manage these disorders accurately, the need for efficient and precise diagnostic tools increases, thereby boosting the market for vestibular testing systems.



Vestibular Testing System Market Segment Analysis:



In the product segment of the vestibular testing system market, the VNG category is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the vestibular testing system market in 2023. This can be attributed to the large patient population associated with vestibular disorders and the advantages specific to this category, which is expected to drive its market in the upcoming years.



Videonystagmography (VNG) offers numerous advantages over traditional vestibular testing systems, establishing it as a preferred diagnostic tool for vestibular and balance disorders. The utilization of high-resolution infrared cameras allows for a detailed analysis of nystagmus, a critical marker of vestibular pathology. VNG is non-invasive and provides greater patient comfort, as it does not necessitate skin or eye contact. The development of portable and wireless VNG systems further augments its applicability, enabling testing in diverse environments, including remote or home-based settings. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for patients with mobility challenges, thereby broadening the scope and accessibility of vestibular assessments.



The various technological developments in this category is estimated to push forward the market growth of vestibular testing systems. For instance, in July 2024 Interacoustics A/S stated the VisualEyes Videonystagmography (VNG) system combines videonystagmography, rotary chair testing, and the video head impulse test (vHIT) into one integrated system. This comprehensive diagnostic tool allows for a thorough assessment of the vestibular system, significantly enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosing balance and dizziness disorders.



Moreover, VNG systems integrate advanced software and algorithms, incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence to facilitate automated data analysis and interpretation.



Therefore, owing to the various advantages and applications provided by VNG in vestibular disorder diagnosis, this category is expected to drive the overall growth of the vestibular testing system market during the forecast period.



North America Is Expected To Dominate The Overall Vestibular Testing System Market:



North America is expected to dominate the overall vestibular testing system market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This is owing to several key factors. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which includes advanced medical facilities and widespread access to healthcare services.

Additionally, North America has a high prevalence of vestibular disorders, which increases its demand for diagnostic and treatment solutions. The presence of leading medical device manufacturers and ongoing technological advancements in vestibular testing systems also contribute to market growth. Moreover, significant investment in healthcare research and development, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, further supports the adoption of vestibular testing systems. Thus, all these factors combined are expected to drive the North American market for vestibular testing systems during the forecast period.



Vestibular Testing System Market Key Players:



Some of the key market players operating in the vestibular testing system market include Interacoustics A/S, Natus Medical Incorporated, SECURE HEALTH, INC., Visteon Corporation, BioMed Jena GmbH, Esumedics GmbH, INVENTIS S.r.l., MedRx, Grason-Stadler (GSI), Happersberger otopront GmbH, Micro Medical Devices (MMD), Inc., Homoth Medizinelektronik GmbH & Co. KG, BeOn Solutions srl, Evolution Optiks Limited, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Vestibular Testing System Market Report Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Assumption



2. Vestibular Testing System Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China



5. Vestibular Testing System Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Vestibular Testing System Market Drivers

5.1.1. Rising prevalence of vestibular disorders

5.1.2. Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

5.1.3. Increasing number of patients associated with anxiety and psychological factors

5.1.4. Rising geriatric population

5.2. Vestibular Testing System Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. The unstable accuracy and unreliability of vestibular test results

5.2.2. Lack of skilled labour and equipment calibration

5.3. Vestibular Testing System Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Integration of vestibular testing systems with electronic health records



6. Vestibular Testing System Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry



7. Vestibular Testing System Market Assessment

7.1. By Product

7.1.1. Videonystagmography (VNG)

7.1.2. Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potentials (VEMP)

7.1.3. Subjective Visual Vertical (SVV)

7.1.4. Rotary Chair Testing

7.2. By Application

7.2.1. Diagnosis of Vestibular Disorders

7.2.2. Vestibular Rehabilitation

7.3. By End-User

7.3.1. Hospital and Clinics

7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.3. Audiology Centres

7.3.4. Others

7.4. By Geography



8. Vestibular Testing System Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Interacoustics A/S

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Financial Overview

8.1.4. Product Listing

8.1.5. Entropy

8.2. Natus Medical Incorporated

8.3. SECURE HEALTH, INC.

8.4. Visteon Corporation

8.5. BioMed Jena GmbH

8.6. Esumedics GmbH

8.7. INVENTIS S.r.l.

8.8. MedRx

8.9. Grason-Stadler (GSI)

8.10. Happersberger otopront GmbH

8.11. Micro Medical Devices (MMD), Inc.

8.12. Homoth Medizinelektronik GmbH & Co. KG

8.13. BeOn Solutions srl

8.14. Evolution Optiks Limited



9. KOL Views



10. Project Approach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nui1vd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.