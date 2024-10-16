Medigene to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, October 16, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will present at the 16th Annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) to be held from November 5-7, 2024 in Barcelona as well as at the Cell 2024 conference by Oxford Global from November 6-8, 2024 in London. In addition, two posters will be presented at the 39th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) from November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, TX, USA.
Oral presentation
PEGS 2024
https://www.pegsummiteurope.com/search?query=medigene
Location: Montjuic Palau de Congressos- Fira Barcelona, Spain
Date and time: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 8:25 am local time
Presenter: Kanuj Mishra, PhD, Team Lead & Lab Head, Innovation
Session: Next-Generation Immunotherapies
Title: Seamless Integration of a Universal Epitope into Recombinant TCRs for Tagging and Tracking of TCR-T Cells Expressing 3S TCRs
The presentation will highlight the Company’s latest technology, UniTope & TraCR, an innovative combination of universal TCR tagging and tracking. This advanced system is engineered to greatly improve the precision and efficiency of T cell receptor identification and monitoring, providing benefits for immunotherapy research and clinical applications.
Cell 2024 by Oxford Global
https://oxfordglobal.com/nextgen-biomed/events/cell-gene-2024
Panel Discussion
Location: Novotel London West, London, UK
Date/time: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, 3 p.m. local time
Presenter: Kirsty Crame, MD, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Development
Session: Exploring Autologous Vs. Allogenic Therapies
Keynote Address
Location: Novotel London West, London, UK
Date/time: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 9.30 a.m. local time
Presenter: Kirsty Crame, MD, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Development
Session: CGT Development
Title: Making The Ordinary Extraordinary: MDG1015 A Clinic Ready 3rd Generation TCR-T Therapy
Oral presentation
Location: Novotel London West, London, UK
Date/time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 2.20 p.m. local time
Presenter: Prof. Dolores Schendel, CSO
Session: iPSCs and stem cell therapy development
Title: TCR-T Platform for Solid Tumors
SITC 2024
https://www.sitcancer.org/2024/home
Location: George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX
Date and time: November 6-10, 2024 in Houston, TX
Details on the poster presentation are as follows:
Abstract and Title: “ UniTope & TraCR – A universal tagging and tracking system for TCR-T cells directly integrated in recombinant TCR.”
Authors: Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Dolores Schendel, Barbara Loesch
Abstract number: 20
Date/time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 1 -Exhibit Halls AB, poster reception from 7:10-8.30 p.m.
Presenter: Barbara Loesch, PhD, Head of Technology and Innovation Department
Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring and Novel Technologies
Abstract and Title: “The IFN-γ Biosensor – A universal tool for IFN-γ detection in cellular co-culture assays.”
Authors: Barbara Loesch, Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Dolores Schendel
Abstract number: 21
Date/time: Friday, November 8, 2024, George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 1 -Exhibit Halls AB, poster reception from 5:30-7 p.m.
Presenter: Barbara Loesch, PhD, Head of Technology and Innovation Department
Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring and Novel Technologies
About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.
Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene’s MDG1015 received IND approval in Q3 2024 and is filing for CTA in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/
Medigene AG
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com
