U.S. Lottery Market Trends, Competition, and Forecast 2024-2028 - Analysis of Growth Projections and Business Opportunities for Scratch-off Games, Terminal-based Games and Sports Lotteries

The U.S. lottery market is forecasted to grow by USD 43 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, high penetration of smartphones, and growing popularity of lottery due to low adoption cost and easy availability.

This study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving U.S. lottery market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of lottery money for good cause and growing focus on ensuring security of lotteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The U.S. lottery market is segmented as below:

By Type

Scratch-off Games

Terminal-based Games

Sports Lotteries

By Platform

Traditional

Online

The robust vendor analysis in this report was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading U.S. lottery market vendors. Also, the lottery market in us analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of key companies profiled in this U.S. lottery market report includes, but is not limited to:

Arizona Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Florida Lottery

Illinois Lottery

International Game Technology plc

New York State Gaming Commission

Pennsylvania Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games LLC

Texas Lottery Commission

