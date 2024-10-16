Canada Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Analysis, 2019-2028: Developments, Trends, Opportunities, Shares, Sales, and Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management and Wellbeing in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Weight management and wellbeing is set to see solid current value growth in Canada in 2024. Meal replacement saw lower value sales again in 2024 following a decrease in 2023.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Meal replacement sees decline in value
  • New prescription weight loss drug
  • Supplement nutrition drinks to see value growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Rising incidence of obesity and weight gain to support growth
  • Rise in online weight management
  • Growing role for social media

CATEGORY DATA

  • Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2019-2024
  • Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
  • Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2020-2024
  • Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2021-2024
  • Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2024-2029
  • Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

CONSUMER HEALTH IN CANADA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Consumer health in 2024: The big picture
  • 2024 key trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Retailing developments
  • What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

  • Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024
  • Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

  • Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024
  • Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
  • Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024
  • Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024
  • Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024
  • Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024
  • Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024
  • Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029
  • Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

APPENDIX

  • OTC registration and classification
  • Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
  • Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
  • Switches

