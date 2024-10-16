Canada Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Analysis, 2019-2028: Developments, Trends, Opportunities, Shares, Sales, and Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management and Wellbeing in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Weight management and wellbeing is set to see solid current value growth in Canada in 2024. Meal replacement saw lower value sales again in 2024 following a decrease in 2023.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Meal replacement sees decline in value

New prescription weight loss drug

Supplement nutrition drinks to see value growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising incidence of obesity and weight gain to support growth

Rise in online weight management

Growing role for social media

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2021-2024

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

CONSUMER HEALTH IN CANADA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer health in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

