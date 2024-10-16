Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2024 Third Quarter Results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning, October 30, 2024.

How to Participate

Date : Wednesday, October 30, 2024

: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time : 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time U.S. dial-in number : (833) 816-1412

: (833) 816-1412 International dial-in number : (412) 317-0504

: (412) 317-0504 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 3Q24 Earnings Call



A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website .

Replay Information

The webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Wednesday, November 6.

U.S. dial-in number : (844) 512-2921

: (844) 512-2921 International dial-in number : (412) 317-6671

: (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 1019 3247



INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

To increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com .

