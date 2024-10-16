Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 09/10/2024 230 000 66.54 15 303 740 10/10/2024 218 521 66.99 14 637 695 11/10/2024 8 293 68.37 566 967 14/10/2024 113 000 69.38 7 840 302 15/10/2024 255 000 67.85 17 302 796 Previous Transactions 3 837 956 Accumulated to date 4 662 770 64.62 301 309 742





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 745 275 shares, corresponding to 0.93% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no .





This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

