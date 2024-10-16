Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|09/10/2024
|230 000
|66.54
|15 303 740
|10/10/2024
|218 521
|66.99
|14 637 695
|11/10/2024
|8 293
|68.37
|566 967
|14/10/2024
|113 000
|69.38
|7 840 302
|15/10/2024
|255 000
|67.85
|17 302 796
|Previous Transactions
|3 837 956
|Accumulated to date
|4 662 770
|64.62
|301 309 742
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 745 275 shares, corresponding to 0.93% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
