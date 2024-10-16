Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
09/10/2024 230 000  66.54  15 303 740
10/10/2024 218 521  66.99  14 637 695
11/10/2024 8 293  68.37  566 967
14/10/2024 113 000  69.38  7 840 302
15/10/2024 255 000  67.85  17 302 796
Previous Transactions 3 837 956   
Accumulated to date4 662 770 64.62 301 309 742


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 745 275 shares, corresponding to 0.93% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Attachments

151024_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker