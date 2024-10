MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for 2025:

Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM 4 February 2025 Annual report 2024 20 February 2025 Annual general meeting 2025 19 March 2025 Interim report Q1 2025 9 May 2025 Interim report Q2 2025 21 August 2025 Interim report Q3 2025 12 November 2025





Contact: By phone on +45 31 21 68 72.



