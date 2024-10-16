Food Basics is celebrating Diwali by shining an even brighter light on the occasion

Toronto, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Ontarians are celebrating Diwali now than ever, but regulations have not caught up with key cultural celebration elements like fireworks. Food Basics saw Ottawa’s regional fireworks ban during Diwali and knew that they could find a solution in celebrating light conquering darkness with an innovative twist.

This year, at the Capital’s Diwali Mela event, Food Basics will be launching a best-in-class drone show. The show will feature a dazzling display of culturally relevant imagery and beat the personal fireworks ban and most importantly, draw the community together at this important time of year.

"We understand how deeply significant fireworks are within Diwali celebrations and recognize the disappointment many felt due to City restrictions,” said Rhys Lyons, District Manager, Food Basics. “The drone show is our way of doing something special and honouring the tradition of celebrating light conquering darkness, in a new and exciting way.”

More than 500 Ottawans are expected to join the festivities taking place at Capital’s Diwali Mela. To support the celebration, Food Basics is extending its reach to the community by offering up to 75 free tickets for those interested in attending.

Priya Puri of Ottawa Indian Events who is organizing the Mela, expressed her gratitude for this important gift: “So many people in the South Asian community are living away from home and coming together at Diwali is essential.” She further added, “We are immensely proud to have been selected by Food Basics for this drone show and can’t wait to see our community enjoying it.”

The event is being held at St. Elias Banquet Hall on Friday, October 25, from 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., featuring food, performances and games, with the drone light show kicking off at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be claimed here by using the code ‘Foodbasics’.

About Food Basics

Since 1995, Food Basics has been helping customers save money on their grocery needs by providing Always More for Less. Food Basics operates on three guiding principles: Always Fresh, Always in Stock and Always at Great Prices. Food Basics is the discount banner of Metro Ontario Inc. and currently operates 145 stores across Ontario.



About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.