Canada Beer & Cider Market Insights Report, 2024: Competition, Pricing, Shares, Sales, Packaging, Consumer Trends, Packaging and Distribution

This report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector in Canada. The report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.

Canada recorded a slowdown in economy in 2023, owing to tight monetary policies and persistent inflation. However, record population growth supported economic activity to some extent.

Beer and cider volumes registered a decline in 2023, due to weak on-premise demand and rising consumer preferences for other alcoholic products.

Introduction Executive Summary Industry Snapshot Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth Category and Segment Insight Beer & Cider Winners and Losers Flavor Dynamics Brand & Private Label Dynamics Price Segment Dynamics Special Focus Segment Insights Company and Brand Insight Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics Leading Company Profiles Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics Brand Spotlight Case Studies M&A Activity Job Analytics - Themes Evolution and Total Jobs Global Patent Filings Distribution Insight Channel Dynamics Beer & Cider Channel Share Dynamics Sub-Channel Evolution Category Price Point Analysis Packaging Insight Packaging Influences Packaging Snapshot Packaging Material Snapshot Packaging Type Snapshot Consumer Insight Key Consumer Trends Trend Analysis Actionable Insights Appendix

Labatt Brewing

Molson Brewery

Sleeman Breweries

Heineken Canada

Constellation Brands

Moosehead

Carlsberg Canada

Big Rock Brewery

Brick Brewing

Asahi Breweries

