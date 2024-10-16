Canada Beer & Cider Market Insights Report, 2024: Competition, Pricing, Shares, Sales, Packaging, Consumer Trends, Packaging and Distribution

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Beer & Cider Market Insights 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector in Canada. The report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.

Canada recorded a slowdown in economy in 2023, owing to tight monetary policies and persistent inflation. However, record population growth supported economic activity to some extent.

Beer and cider volumes registered a decline in 2023, due to weak on-premise demand and rising consumer preferences for other alcoholic products.

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Canadian beer and cider industry, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast data to enhance your corporate strategic planning.
  • Understand volume vs. value data and identify the key growth opportunities across the super-premium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability.
  • Interrogate the unique granularity of the data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.

  1. Introduction
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Industry Snapshot
  4. Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
  5. Category and Segment Insight
  6. Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
  7. Flavor Dynamics
  8. Brand & Private Label Dynamics
  9. Price Segment Dynamics
  10. Special Focus Segment Insights
  11. Company and Brand Insight
  12. Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
  13. Leading Company Profiles
  14. Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
  15. Brand Spotlight Case Studies
  16. M&A Activity
  17. Job Analytics - Themes Evolution and Total Jobs
  18. Global Patent Filings
  19. Distribution Insight
  20. Channel Dynamics
  21. Beer & Cider Channel Share Dynamics
  22. Sub-Channel Evolution
  23. Category Price Point Analysis
  24. Packaging Insight
  25. Packaging Influences
  26. Packaging Snapshot
  27. Packaging Material Snapshot
  28. Packaging Type Snapshot
  29. Consumer Insight
  30. Key Consumer Trends
  31. Trend Analysis
  32. Actionable Insights
  33. Appendix

  • Labatt Brewing
  • Molson Brewery
  • Sleeman Breweries
  • Heineken Canada
  • Constellation Brands
  • Moosehead
  • Carlsberg Canada
  • Big Rock Brewery
  • Brick Brewing
  • Asahi Breweries

