U.S. Air Fresheners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel, S. C. Johnson & Son, Air-Scent Int'l & More

The U.S. air fresheners market size is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. Rising disposable income coupled with consumers' preference for aesthetic fragrance associated with their residence is one of the essential factors driving the growth of this market. The rise in car sales in this region is also expected to prompt the growth in this market.







Consumer preference for aesthetic fragrant candles as giftable items are also expected to be a factor increasing the sales of air fresheners in this demographic. Wide-scale product awareness coupled with an aggressive effort by air freshener manufacturers to introduce innovative fragrance in the market is propelling the growth in this market.



The residential segment accounts for the largest market share owing to a rising trend of house owners preferring their residence to smell nice throughout the year and not just limited to special occasions and holiday gatherings. Essential oil demand in this region is exhibiting a trend of rising demand hinting the positive growth of the air freshener market.



U.S. Air Fresheners Market Report Highlights

Sprays/Aerosol accounted for the largest share in the entire market however, electric air fresheners emerged as the fastest-growing segment in this market

The residential segment accounts for the largest share in this market. This segment faces the majority of the challenges for the manufacturers prompting them to modify their product yearly

The candle segment was flatlining in sales in 2024 to 2030 owing to the non-healthy economic status in this region. Post-2018, this segment is forecasted to grow at a healthy pace owing to rising per capita income

Manufacturers are spending a significant amount on research and development of air freshener products. Essential oil demand from this segment is at its peak since the last 10 years

Supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the major distribution channel for this industry owing to increasing distribution by mainstream retailers

Innovation in packaging and bottling coupled with technological advancement in the production process is expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period

Acquisition & mergers, R&D activities, product launches, and technological collaborations are few major strategic initiatives and the source for gaining competitive advantage

Major companies profiled in this U.S. air fresheners market report include:

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Air-Scent International

Renegade Products USA.

Good & Well Supply Co.

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.

ILLUME Candles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered United States

