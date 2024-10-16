Modified Starch Market Set to Nearly Double, Projected Revenue of USD 28.9 Billion by 2034, Fuelled by Plant-Based and Gluten-Free Expansions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Modified Starch Market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching USD 28,885.3 Million by 2034, from USD 18,779.0 Million in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the versatile applications of modified starch in industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.



Modified starch is derived from native starches that undergo chemical or enzymatic treatments to enhance their properties. It plays a vital role in the food & beverage industry as a thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying agent. The demand for modified starch has increased significantly due to its multifunctionality, particularly in processed foods, where it improves texture, shelf life, and consistency.

Moreover, modified starch is gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical industry as an excipient in drug formulation, as well as in the paper and textiles sectors for binding and coating applications. The ongoing shift toward biodegradable products in the packaging industry further fuels the market's growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the modified starch market during the forecast period due to high consumption from emerging economies like China and India. North America and Europe will also see steady growth driven by increased consumption in convenience foods and beverages.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The demand for modified starch is being propelled by several key factors. First, the food & beverage industry’s increasing use of modified starch for improving food texture, stability, and shelf life is a major driver. Additionally, the rising demand for low-fat and gluten-free products has further boosted the market for modified starch as it serves as a fat replacement and provides structural stability in such formulations.

The pharmaceutical sector is another significant area of growth. Modified starch is used in the production of capsules and tablets due to its disintegrating and binding properties. Moreover, growing environmental concerns are pushing manufacturers to explore modified starch as a bio-based alternative in packaging materials, offering lucrative opportunities for market players.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 4.5% Germany 3.9% France 4.1% China 4.8% India 5.4%

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The modified starch market size in 2024 is projected to be USD 18,779.0 Million , expanding to USD 28,885.3 Million by 2034.

in 2024 is projected to be , expanding to by 2034. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2024–2034).

during the forecast period (2024–2034). Asia-Pacific will lead the market growth due to high demand from food and pharmaceutical industries.

Modified starch is extensively used as a thickener, binder, and stabilizer across industries, enhancing product shelf life and texture.

Increasing environmental concerns are driving demand for biodegradable and sustainable starch-based packaging solutions.



“The modified starch market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand across food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications, as manufacturers seek innovative solutions to enhance product quality and performance. Continued research and development in starch modification techniques are expected to further expand market opportunities”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Component Insights:

Modified starch is available in various forms, including pre-gelatinized starch, etherified starch, and esterified starch. Each of these types serves different industrial applications. Pre-gelatinized starch is widely used in the food industry, especially in instant products due to its quick dissolving properties. Etherified starch finds application in pharmaceuticals and textiles, where moisture resistance and enhanced durability are crucial. Esterified starch is used in paper and packaging industries for superior binding and coating properties.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

The growth of the modified starch market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Modified starch is used in processed foods to improve consistency, mouthfeel, and emulsification. Another determinant is the pharmaceutical industry, where starch derivatives are employed in drug delivery systems.

A prominent trend in the market is the shift towards clean-label ingredients. Consumers are becoming more aware of food additives and are demanding more transparency. This trend is pushing manufacturers to innovate and develop modified starches that meet clean-label requirements.

Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable packaging presents a unique opportunity. Modified starch-based bioplastics are gaining traction as they offer an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic packaging.

Check out the complete report to get a detailed understanding! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/modified-starch-market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The modified starch market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on expanding their product portfolios and innovating to cater to diverse applications. Some of the prominent companies in the market include:

Ingredion Inc

Foodchem

ADM

AGRANA Group

Emsland Group

Roquette Frères

Blattmann Schweiz AG

Tereos

Poon Phol Group

Cargill, Inc

Royal Avebe

MGP Ingredients

Tate & Lyle PLC

Südstärke GmbH

Thai-Wah Public Company Ltd

Others

These companies are actively involved in research and development to create modified starches tailored to specific industrial needs, from food processing to pharmaceutical applications.

Key Segments of Modified Starch Report

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Cross-linked Starch, Acetylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Enzyme-Treated Starch, Pre-gelatinized Starch, Hydrolyzed Starch, Cationic Starch, Phosphorylated Starch, and Others.

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Potato, Wheat, Corn, Tapioca, and Rice.

By End Use:

As per End Use, the industry has been categorized into Food Processing, Beverages Processing, Animal Feed, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Papermaking, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für modifizierte Stärke wird voraussichtlich ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen und von 18.779,0 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 28.885,3 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 anwachsen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,4 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Dieses Wachstum ist in erster Linie auf die vielseitigen Einsatzmöglichkeiten modifizierter Stärke in Branchen wie der Lebensmittel-, Pharma- und Textilindustrie zurückzuführen.

Modifizierte Stärke wird aus nativen Stärken gewonnen, die einer chemischen oder enzymatischen Behandlung unterzogen werden, um ihre Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie spielt in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie eine wichtige Rolle als Verdickungs-, Stabilisierungs- und Emulgator. Die Nachfrage nach modifizierter Stärke hat aufgrund ihrer Multifunktionalität erheblich zugenommen, insbesondere bei verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln, wo sie Textur, Haltbarkeit und Konsistenz verbessert.

Darüber hinaus erfreut sich modifizierte Stärke in der Pharmaindustrie als Trägerstoff bei der Formulierung von Arzneimitteln zunehmender Beliebtheit, ebenso wie in der Papier- und Textilbranche für Binde- und Beschichtungsanwendungen. Der anhaltende Trend hin zu biologisch abbaubaren Produkten in der Verpackungsindustrie treibt das Marktwachstum zusätzlich an.

Aufgrund des hohen Verbrauchs in Schwellenländern wie China und Indien dürfte die Region Asien-Pazifik im Prognosezeitraum den Markt für modifizierte Stärke dominieren. Auch in Nordamerika und Europa ist ein stetiges Wachstum zu erwarten, das auf den steigenden Verbrauch von Fertiggerichten und Getränken zurückzuführen ist.

Treiber und Chancen:

Die Nachfrage nach modifizierter Stärke wird von mehreren Schlüsselfaktoren angetrieben. Erstens ist die zunehmende Verwendung modifizierter Stärke in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie zur Verbesserung der Textur, Stabilität und Haltbarkeit von Lebensmitteln ein wichtiger Treiber. Darüber hinaus hat die steigende Nachfrage nach fettarmen und glutenfreien Produkten den Markt für modifizierte Stärke weiter angekurbelt, da sie als Fettersatz dient und solchen Formulierungen strukturelle Stabilität verleiht.

Ein weiterer bedeutender Wachstumsbereich ist der Pharmasektor. Modifizierte Stärke wird aufgrund ihrer zerfallenden und bindenden Eigenschaften bei der Herstellung von Kapseln und Tabletten verwendet. Darüber hinaus veranlassen wachsende Umweltbedenken die Hersteller dazu, modifizierte Stärke als biobasierte Alternative für Verpackungsmaterialien zu untersuchen, was lukrative Möglichkeiten für Marktteilnehmer bietet.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:

Das Marktvolumen für modifizierte Stärke wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 18.779,0 Millionen US-Dollar betragen und bis 2034 auf 28.885,3 Millionen US-Dollar anwachsen .

betragen und bis 2034 auf anwachsen . Für den Markt wird für den Prognosezeitraum (2024–2034) eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,4 % erwartet.

Aufgrund der hohen Nachfrage aus der Lebensmittel- und Pharmaindustrie wird der asiatisch-pazifische Raum das Marktwachstum anführen.

Modifizierte Stärke wird in vielen Industriezweigen als Verdickungsmittel, Bindemittel und Stabilisator eingesetzt und verbessert die Haltbarkeit und Textur von Produkten.

Zunehmende Umweltbedenken führen zu einer steigenden Nachfrage nach biologisch abbaubaren und nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen auf Stärkebasis.



„Der Markt für modifizierte Stärke erlebt ein starkes Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage in den Bereichen Lebensmittel, Pharmazeutika und Industrieanwendungen, da Hersteller nach innovativen Lösungen suchen, um die Qualität und Leistung ihrer Produkte zu verbessern. Kontinuierliche Forschung und Entwicklung im Bereich der Stärkemodifizierungstechniken dürften die Marktchancen weiter ausbauen “, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Einblicke in die Komponenten:

Modifizierte Stärke ist in verschiedenen Formen erhältlich, darunter vorverkleisterte Stärke , veretherte Stärke und veresterte Stärke . Jeder dieser Typen dient unterschiedlichen industriellen Anwendungen. Vorverkleisterte Stärke wird in der Lebensmittelindustrie häufig verwendet, insbesondere in Instantprodukten, da sie sich schnell auflöst. Veretherte Stärke wird in der Pharmazie und in der Textilindustrie verwendet, wo Feuchtigkeitsbeständigkeit und verbesserte Haltbarkeit entscheidend sind. Veresterte Stärke wird in der Papier- und Verpackungsindustrie aufgrund ihrer hervorragenden Binde- und Beschichtungseigenschaften verwendet.

Wichtigste Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen:

Das Wachstum des Marktes für modifizierte Stärke wird in erster Linie durch die steigende Nachfrage der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie vorangetrieben . Modifizierte Stärke wird in verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln verwendet, um Konsistenz, Mundgefühl und Emulgierung zu verbessern. Ein weiterer bestimmender Faktor ist die Pharmaindustrie, wo Stärkederivate in Arzneimittelverabreichungssystemen eingesetzt werden.

Ein herausragender Trend auf dem Markt ist der Übergang zu Clean-Label-Zutaten . Verbraucher werden sich der Lebensmittelzusätze immer bewusster und fordern mehr Transparenz. Dieser Trend veranlasst Hersteller zu Innovationen und der Entwicklung modifizierter Stärken, die den Clean-Label-Anforderungen entsprechen.

Darüber hinaus stellt der zunehmende Fokus auf nachhaltige Verpackungen eine einzigartige Chance dar. Modifizierte Biokunststoffe auf Stärkebasis gewinnen an Bedeutung, da sie eine umweltfreundliche Alternative zu herkömmlichen Kunststoffverpackungen bieten.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile:

Der Markt für modifizierte Stärke ist hart umkämpft. Die wichtigsten Akteure konzentrieren sich auf die Erweiterung ihres Produktportfolios und Innovationen, um verschiedene Anwendungen abzudecken. Zu den bekanntesten Unternehmen auf dem Markt gehören:

Ingredion Inc

Lebensmittelchem

ADM

AGRANA-Gruppe

Emsland Group

Roquette-Brüder

Blattmann Schweiz AG

Tereos

Poon Phol Gruppe

Cargill, Inc

Royal Avebe

MGP-Zutaten

Tate & Lyle PLC

Südstärke GmbH

Thai-Wah Public Company Ltd

Sonstiges

Diese Unternehmen beteiligen sich aktiv an der Forschung und Entwicklung, um modifizierte Stärken zu entwickeln, die auf die spezifischen Anforderungen der Industrie zugeschnitten sind, von der Lebensmittelverarbeitung bis hin zu pharmazeutischen Anwendungen.

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts über modifizierte Stärke

Nach Produkttyp:

Nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in vernetzte Stärke, acetylierte Stärke, oxidierte Stärke, enzymbehandelte Stärke, vorverkleisterte Stärke, hydrolysierte Stärke, kationische Stärke, phosphorylierte Stärke und Sonstiges unterteilt.

Nach Quelle:

Der Quelle zufolge wurde die Industrie in die Kategorien Kartoffeln, Weizen, Mais, Tapioka und Reis unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Entsprechend der Endnutzung wurde die Industrie in Lebensmittelverarbeitung, Getränkeverarbeitung, Tierfutter, Kosmetik und Körperpflege, Papierherstellung, Textil, Pharmazeutika und Sonstiges unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, dem Balkan und Baltikum, Russland und Weißrussland, Zentralasien, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The arrowroot starch market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period, the sector is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1% to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2034.

The global starch derivatives sales is expected to reach a valuation of USD 24.6 billion by the year 2024, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2024 to 2034.

The Global Native Starch sales are valued at USD 1,700.1 million by 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2,800.0 million by 2034, with the global market reflecting a CAGR of 5.7%

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Acetylated Starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30%.

The global food starch market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 20.92 billion in 2023. It is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2032.

The global Thinned Starch market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 970 million by 2023, recording a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global Starch-Derived Fiber market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 100.6 billion by 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global demand for molding starch is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2033. The molding starch market size is predicted to grow 1.7X to surpass US$ 901 million by 2033, up from US$ 493.0 million in 2023.

The global pea starch market size is projected to be USD 130 million in 2024. By 2034, the market is predicted to move forward to USD 241 million, advancing at a CAGR of 13.1% in the intervening period.

The global resistant starch sector is estimated to be worth USD 11.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 19.7 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube