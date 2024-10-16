Kraken Robotics Receives $13 Million of Subsea Battery Orders

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that it has received orders totalling $13 million for SeaPowerTM subsea batteries from existing clients. Rated for depths up to 6,000 meters, Kraken’s subsea batteries provide up to twice the energy density and weigh 46% less per kWh than traditional pressure-housed batteries.

"With underwater robotics, there are always design trade-offs between size, weight, power and cost requirements,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. “To increase endurance, designers typically need to increase the size and weight of a vehicle. But with Kraken's SeaPower batteries, they can get the best of both worlds, providing some of the highest energy density and most cost-effective subsea energy storage systems available. Our batteries are in active use worldwide, and have been field proven by customers in commercial and defense, often doubling the endurance of their vehicles when compared to alternative solutions."

ABOUT SEAPOWER BATTERIES

Kraken’s SeaPower batteries enable greater energy density through the use of a proprietary polymer to encase the batteries. This polymer eliminates the need for a pressure housing or oil compensation, freeing up space that can be used to further increase energy capacity.

SeaPower batteries have been sold to clients worldwide and integrated into large and extra-large class uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs). Kraken is presently developing energy solutions for small and medium sized UUVs, more details around which will be announced over the next 12 months.

Why Choose Kraken’s SeaPower?

Market-Leading Energy Density: Enables extended, more complex missions.

Enables extended, more complex missions. High Reliability: Specially designed for critical naval operations.

Specially designed for critical naval operations. Fast Charging: Reduces downtime significantly, enhancing operational efficiency.









Figure 1: Kraken SeaPower Subsea Battery

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

