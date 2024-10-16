Pharvaris Announces Data Highlighting Deucrictibant for the Treatment of HAE to be Presented at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at several upcoming scientific meetings. Presentation details are as follows:



American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology’s Annual Scientific Meeting (ACAAI), Boston, October 24-28, 2024. Seven abstracts have been accepted for e-Poster presentation:

Poster: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Hereditary Angioedema Prophylaxis: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study

Speaker: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: e-Poster (R102)

Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 2:00-2:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 21, Exhibit Hall A

Poster: Long-Term Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks With Oral Deucrictibant: RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Results

Speaker: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: e-Poster (R103)

Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 2:15-2:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 21, Exhibit Hall A

Poster: Development Of A Novel Kinin Biomarker Assay For Characterization Of Bradykinin-Mediated Disorders

Speaker: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: e-Poster (R088)

Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 2:30-2:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 20, Exhibit Hall A

Poster: Development of a HMWK Capillary Immunoblotting Assay for Characterization of Bradykinin-Mediated Disorders

Speaker: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: e-Poster (R090)

Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 3:00-3:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 20, Exhibit Hall A

Poster: The Bradykinin Challenge Model In Non-Human Primates Successfully Predicted Efficacious Doses of Deucrictibant in Humans

Speaker: Juan Bravo, Ph.D.

Format: e-Poster (R112)

Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 4:30-4:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 21, Exhibit Hall A

Poster: CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial of Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant for Hereditary Angioedema Prophylaxis

Speaker: H. James Wedner, M.D.

Format: e-Poster (R100)

Date, time: Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-5:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 20, Exhibit Hall A

Poster: Prophylactic Treatment With Oral Deucrictibant Improves Hereditary Angioedema Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life

Speaker: H. James Wedner, M.D.

Format: e-Poster (R101)

Date, Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 5:45-6:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Monitor 20, Exhibit Hall A



Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (CSACI), Banff, Alberta, Canada, November 6-9, 2024. Three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation.

Poster: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Prophylaxis of HAE Attacks: Results of CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial

Speaker: William H. Yang, M.D., FRCPC, FAAAAI

Format: Poster

Date, Time: Thursday, Nov. 7, 12:30-1:00 p.m. MST (2:30-3:00 p.m. EST) and Friday, Nov. 8, 1:30-2:00 p.m. MST (3:30-4:00 p.m. EST)

Poster: Long-term safety and efficacy of oral deucrictibant, a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, for prophylaxis in HAE: CHAPTER-1 extension study results

Speaker: William H. Yang, M.D., FRCPC, FAAAAI

Format: Poster

Date, Time: Thursday, Nov. 7, 12:30-1:00 p.m. MST (2:30-3:00 p.m. EST) and Friday, Nov. 8, 1:30-2:00 p.m. MST (3:30-4:00 p.m. EST)

Poster: Long-term efficacy and safety of oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant in treatment of HAE attacks: RAPIDe-2 extension study results

Speaker: Hugo Chapdelaine, M.D., FRCPC

Format: Poster

Date, Time: Thursday, Nov. 7, 12:30-1:00 p.m. MST (2:30-3:00 p.m. EST) and Friday, Nov. 8, 1:30-2:00 p.m. MST (3:30-4:00 p.m. EST)

Japanese Society of Allergology (JSA), Kyoto, Japan, October 18-20, 2024. One abstract has been accepted for oral presentation.

Presentation: Efficacy and safety of oral deucrictibant IR capsule in HAE: RAPIDe-3 phase 3 trial design

Speaker: Prof. Michihiro Hide, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, 13:30-14:45 JST (12:30 -1:45 a.m. EDT)

The presentation slides and posters will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema effective, well-tolerated, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both prophylactically and on-demand. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is encouraged to further develop deucrictibant. Pharvaris is currently enrolling a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prevention of HAE attacks in the coming months. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.