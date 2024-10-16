Ireland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence 2024-2028 with Competitive Analysis of Top Retailers - Musgrave, Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Grafton Group, Home Retail, & Amazon

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 6.5% on annual basis to reach US$0.8 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Ireland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.6% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$0.8 billion in 2023 to reach US$1.0 billion by 2028.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the gift card market, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. With more than 75 KPIs available at the country level, the report provides a clear understanding of the market’s dynamics, size, and future forecasts.
One key benefit of the report is its in-depth analysis of the gift card and incentive card markets. It helps readers identify opportunities, understand the main market drivers and trends, and provides a five-year projection for the gift and incentive card markets in Ireland.
The report also aids in creating market-specific strategies by identifying growth categories and targeting specific opportunities across consumer segments and gifting occasions. Additionally, it allows users to evaluate key trends and risks unique to the Irish market.
Understanding consumer attitudes and behaviors is another critical feature of the report. By analyzing how these factors are evolving, companies can increase their ROI, particularly in terms of retail spending for both corporate and retail consumers. The report also focuses on six key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide a thorough market view, including the number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and overall transaction value.
Lastly, the report delivers insights into distribution channels, helping users recognize the differences in gift card sales across online and offline platforms, as well as between first-party and third-party sales, to optimize their strategies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|268
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Ireland
Scope
Ireland Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers
- Musgrave Group Plc
- Dunnes Stores Ltd
- Tesco Plc
- Marks & Spencer Plc
- Grafton Group Plc
- Home Retail Group
- Amazon.com Inc
Total Spend on Gifts in Ireland
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Ireland
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Ireland
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Ireland
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Ireland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Ireland
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Ireland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Ireland
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Ireland
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Ireland
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1j5fo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment