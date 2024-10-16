Ireland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence 2024-2028 with Competitive Analysis of Top Retailers - Musgrave, Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Grafton Group, Home Retail, & Amazon

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 6.5% on annual basis to reach US$0.8 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Ireland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.6% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$0.8 billion in 2023 to reach US$1.0 billion by 2028.









This report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the gift card market, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. With more than 75 KPIs available at the country level, the report provides a clear understanding of the market’s dynamics, size, and future forecasts.





















One key benefit of the report is its in-depth analysis of the gift card and incentive card markets. It helps readers identify opportunities, understand the main market drivers and trends, and provides a five-year projection for the gift and incentive card markets in Ireland.

The report also aids in creating market-specific strategies by identifying growth categories and targeting specific opportunities across consumer segments and gifting occasions. Additionally, it allows users to evaluate key trends and risks unique to the Irish market.

Understanding consumer attitudes and behaviors is another critical feature of the report. By analyzing how these factors are evolving, companies can increase their ROI, particularly in terms of retail spending for both corporate and retail consumers. The report also focuses on six key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide a thorough market view, including the number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and overall transaction value.

Lastly, the report delivers insights into distribution channels, helping users recognize the differences in gift card sales across online and offline platforms, as well as between first-party and third-party sales, to optimize their strategies.













Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Ireland



Scope

Ireland Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

Musgrave Group Plc

Dunnes Stores Ltd

Tesco Plc

Marks & Spencer Plc

Grafton Group Plc

Home Retail Group

Amazon.com Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in Ireland

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Ireland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Ireland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Ireland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Ireland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Ireland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Ireland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Ireland

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Ireland

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Ireland

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

