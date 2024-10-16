Nodenza Venture Partners launched

Focus on international early-stage and pre-commercial biotech & medtech opportunities

New York, October 16, 2024 – Nodenza Venture Partners (“Nodenza”) has been launched to provide financial and operational support to early-stage and pre-commercial biotech and medtech companies and products. Established by a team of experienced life sciences entrepreneurs, founders and leaders, Nodenza already has a pipeline of unique high value opportunities.

Ross Morton, Managing Partner of Nodenza Venture Partners, said: “Nodenza is focused on identifying, investing in and supporting disruptive technologies and therapies with the potential to deliver exceptional benefits to patients which Nodenza believes to be the most successful driver of long-term capital returns. Our expert team has a strong track record of delivering success in the life sciences industry.”

Nodenza’s bi-modal investment strategy combines early-stage opportunities – advancing new treatment modalities through active IND to phase 2 - with pre-commercial targets supporting their transition from scientific to commercial companies delivering strong upside potential. The approach leverages Nodenza’s expertise in the creation and growth of new companies, as well as late-stage product development and launch.

“Our leadership team blends strong drug development and process skills to ensure we invest in the best opportunities, with hands-on mentorship and guidance to support the optimal growth of portfolio companies. We are targeting three to four investments in the first year of operation and look forward to working alongside other venture partners to maximize our impact and build a portfolio of innovative and well-resourced companies,” Morton said.

The Nodenza team includes:

Ross Morton, Managing Director, former COO of Akaza Bioscience and head of strategy and operations at Izana Bioscience, sold to Roivant in 2020.

Dr Tim Corn, Partner, a specialist in clinical & regulatory affairs with extensive experience as Chief Medical Officer involved in more than 20 FDA & EMA approvals; formerly at GSK, Elan & the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Bryan Morton, Chairman and Partner, formerly EUSA Pharma CEO & Chairman, Private Equity Operating Partner and with extensive commercialization experience; previously at Merck & BMS.

Dr Dev Kumar, Partner, former GC of EUSA Pharma with expertise in IP and market access; Dr Kumar has worked at Biogen, UCB and BI and qualified as a medical doctor & lawyer.

Dr Gary Whale, Partner, the CTO of Zura Bio with expertise in CMC and product launch; formerly at EUSA Pharma, VHsquared and P&G.





Nodenza is in the process of establishing an Advisory Board.

Contacts:

Nodenza Venture Partners Ross Morton, Managing Partner info@nodenza.com Mo Advisory PR mo@mopradvisory.com Mo Noonan / Jonathan Birt

Notes to Editors

About Nodenza Venture Partners

Nodenza Venture Partners provides investment and operational support to early-stage and pre-commercial biotech and medtech companies and products designed to bring exceptional patient benefit. Our bi-modal investment strategy combines early-stage opportunities – advancing new treatment modalities through active IND to phase 2 - with pre-commercial targets supporting their transition from scientific to commercial companies delivering strong upside potential. Established by a team of experienced life sciences entrepreneurs, founders and leaders, our approach leverages Nodenza’s extensive expertise in the creation and growth of new companies, as well as late-stage product development and launch.

For more information visit us at https://www.nodenza.com

Attachment