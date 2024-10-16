POET Wins “Best in Artificial Intelligence” Honors at 2024 Global Tech Awards





TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™, Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and light sources for the data center, tele-communication and artificial intelligence markets, has been named the winner of the “Best in Artificial Intelligence” category at the prestigious 2024 Global Tech Awards, announced on October 14. The honor is the third top prize the Company has received in 2024, following recognition by the AI Breakthrough Awards for “Best Optical AI Solution” and the Gold Prize for “AI Innovator of the Year” from the Merit Awards.



POET Technologies was chosen as the Best in the Artificial Intelligence category due to “its innovative approach to powering AI networks and hyperscale data centers.” “POET’s commitment to improving the performance and scalability of AI infrastructure sets it apart as a leader in the industry,” commented Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of the Global Tech Awards. Founded in 2022, the awards’ mandate is to “recognize and celebrate excellence in technology.” Among the judges were executives from enterprises such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by industry experts who acknowledge the groundbreaking nature and positive commercial impacts of the POET Optical Interposer™ platform technology and the growing suite of products we are building from it,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET Chairman & CEO. “Winning the Best in Artificial Intelligence honor from the Global Tech Awards is another stellar indication of why an increasing number of the leading companies in our industry are turning to POET for solutions that will help them grow their market share and assist them in developing new products that address the demand for AI networking and data center connectivity.”

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical modules, optical engines and light source products to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET’s photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET’s Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges in 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, self-contained "Edge" computing applications and sensing applications, such as LIDAR systems for autonomous vehicles. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com.

About Global Tech Awards

The Global Tech Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes and celebrates the very best in technology. With a focus on innovation creativity and excellence, the Global Tech Awards aims to identify and reward the most exceptional technology solutions and services from around the world. The awards are open to businesses, organizations and individuals who are creating and delivering innovative technologies that are driving progress and shaping the future. If you are developing cutting-edge technology and want to showcase your achievements to the world, consider entering the Global Tech Awards today. www.globaltechaward.com

