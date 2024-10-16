Revolutionizing Lighting: Superior LED Technologies Unveils Industry's Most Efficient Lights, Setting a New Standard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior LED Technologies , the engineering leader in LED lighting technology, is proud to announce the launch and availability of its new Peak PRO line of full spectrum LED lighting technology for cannabis flower, which features the highest efficiency and performance of any other LED lights in the industry. This innovation sets a new standard for energy savings, sustainability and performance in cannabis LED grow lighting.



“Two of the biggest challenges for growers and businesses today are the high cost of energy and the risk of lighting failures,” said Rodger Olivares, Co-President and Chief Technology Officer of Superior LED Technologies. “Our lighting has already far surpassed others in the industry in reliability, and today we are pleased to announce that our performance and efficiency offer cultivators more value than ever thought possible. We are the first to offer 3.1 PPE full spectrum in the industry.”

Available in 680W, 840W and 1050W configurations, the new Superior LED Technologies Peak PRO line promises up to a 12% bump in performance over existing LED technologies in the industry, along with an incredible 90% increase in performance over traditional HPS lights (based on the 1050W model). The primary reason behind this advancement is a technological leap from 2.8 to 3.1 Photosynthetic Photon Efficacy (“PPE”). PPE measures a light source’s efficiency at converting electrical energy into light. The higher the PPE, the more efficient the lighting. The industry’s most powerful LED grow light, the Peak PRO line features Cryo-Therm cooling technology enabling an ultra slim form factor that allows for maximum airflow while minimizing microclimates. All Superior LED Technologies’ products deliver the highest reliability in the industry.

“Cultivation costs and productivity are the key factors driving cannabis operator profits today and ultimately serve as the deciding factor on whether a company merely survives or thrives,” Olivares said. “If a cannabis business wants to succeed, its cultivation technology had better be able to outgrow the competition. The new Peak PRO line is the lighting tool that can make a critical difference in a facility’s overall costs and output.”

Superior LED Technologies products are designed from the ground up with breakthrough technology that sets a new standard for the control, cost efficiency and consistency of cannabis horticulture lighting solutions. The Company works as an extension of a customer’s facility development team. Whether building a facility from the ground up or retrofitting an existing operation, clients gain the expertise of Superior LED’s team of experienced engineers, who work with each customer to develop the most effective and efficient lighting plan. From there, Superior LED delivers state-of-the-art LED units that not only meet but exceed the needs for any given facility.

For more information, contact Gunther Mueller at gmueller@superiorledtech.com or (866) 483-4463.

About Superior LED Technologies

Superior LED Technologies is a performance, efficiency and reliability leader in the LED lighting industry, offering clients a collaborative approach to identify and develop the specific lighting solution required for every unique business and application. With multiple patents and expertise in custom diodes and manufacturing design, Superior LED’s engineering team delivers the best full spectrum LED grow light solutions in the market at affordable prices. Superior LED delivers state-of-the-art LED lighting systems that are designed to improve crop yields by up to 50%, while also decreasing energy costs by 50%-75%. For more information, visit Superior LED Technologies online .

Contact: Gunther Mueller

Superior LED Technologies

(866) 483-4463

gmueller@superiorledtech.com