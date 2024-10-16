Hospice Choices: VITAS® Healthcare Is Now Serving Florida’s Pasco County

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in Pasco County can now choose VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care, for high-quality hospice services. This expansion meets the growing demand for compassionate hospice care in the Northern Tampa Bay area, offering residents another trusted option for comfort care that aligns with patients’ end-of-life wishes.



“At VITAS, we are committed to ensuring that every patient receives the best care possible—individualized care tailored to their values that allows them to live with dignity,” said Jalisha Wynn, general manager for VITAS. “By expanding into Pasco County, we are providing families with a premier choice, backed by decades of expertise and compassion.”

VITAS specializes in delivering patient-centered physical, emotional and spiritual care wherever patients reside, whether in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living communities or inpatient settings. With the ability to manage complex clinical modalities, VITAS care teams help seriously ill patients focus on comfort and quality of life during their final stages of an advanced illness.

Healthcare professionals can easily refer hospice-eligible patients through the VITAS mobile app, offering seamless, secure referrals with one touch. The app provides interactive hospice eligibility guidelines, educational resources and a list of VITAS service areas. Referrals can also be made by calling 800.93.VITAS at any time, day or night, including weekends and holidays.

In addition to clinical care, VITAS offers unique services designed to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families. These services include specialized respiratory therapy, veteran-specific care, pet visits and Memory Bears, which are handcrafted keepsakes made from a loved one’s clothing.

As part of its commitment to the Pasco County community, VITAS is dedicated to educating clinicians about the benefits of hospice care. The company offers free monthly continuing education webinars for CE/CEUs credit for assisted living facilities and their staff.

Founded in South Florida 46 years ago, VITAS continues to serve Floridians with compassion, expertise and dedication. Nationwide, VITAS has cared for more than 1.5 million patients and their families across 15 states and the District of Columbia. Research shows that accessing hospice care improves patient satisfaction and reduces physical and emotional distress for individuals with serious illnesses during their final months.

We Take Care of Each Other

As a people-first organization, VITAS prioritizes patients and their families and its employees. In preparation for and response to recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton, VITAS took swift action to support its employees and ensure uninterrupted patient care. The company deployed fuel trucks to keep employees' vehicles running for home visits and delivered pallets of water and nonperishable food to team members in need.

In Pasco County, VITAS continued accepting patient referrals and supported other VITAS service areas when patients transferred out of evacuation zones, providing same-day delivery of home medical equipment and surplus supplies in anticipation of the severe weather. These efforts reflect the VITAS Value, "We take care of each other," an ongoing commitment to both its employees and the communities it serves.

For more information about end-of-life care services or to explore fulfilling career opportunities in Pasco County with a globally recognized best-in-class healthcare employer, visit VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 53 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,342 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 21,389. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: media@vitas.com, 877-848-2701