Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Evolve at a Phenomenal 17.1% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the 3D Printing Medical Devices market will attain a value of USD 11.59 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Surging demand for medical devices around the world and advancements in 3D printing technologies primarily govern 3D printing medical devices market growth potential. Growing use of additive manufacturing practices in the manufacturing industry and rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions are also expected to bolster 3D printing medical devices market development going forward.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Medical Devices Market"

Pages - 219

Tables - 67

Figures – 75

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.28 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 11.59 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of bio fabrication and development of new 3D printing biomaterials Key Market Drivers Advancements in 3D printing technologies

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmental Analysis

The global 3D printing medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into equipment, materials, services, and software.

By technology, the market is segmented into laser beam melting, photopolymerization, droplet deposition/extrusion-based technologies, electron beam melting, three-dimensional printing/adhesion bonding/binder jetting, and other technologies.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Equipment for 3D Printing Medical Devices to Bring in Most Revenue for Market Players

From 3D printers to all other hardware used in 3D printing medical devices come under the equipment segment thereby allowing it to hold a prominent share of the global market. Growing investments in the development of novel 3D printing hardware and the high costs of 3D printers are allowing this segment to be the most lucrative for all 3D printing medical device providers.

Photopolymerization is Slated to Emerge as Fastest-Growing Technology in 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Use of UV-cured liquid photopolymer resins to create 3D-printed medical devices refers to photopolymerization technology. The demand for this technology in 3D printing medical devices market is estimated to rise at an impressive pace over the coming years. Through photopolymerization, highly complex and intricate medical devices can be manufactured with ease, creating new opportunities for 3D printing medical device companies operating in this segment.

Quick Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies Helping North America Spearhead Global Market Development

Medical device and other manufacturing companies have been quick to adopt 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies, which has allowed the region to become a dominant one. The presence of multiple medical device manufacturers and supportive government funding to promote the use of 3D printing are also helping the region maintain its high market share. The United States is anticipated to remain the most opportune market for 3D printing medical device providers working in the North American region.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Insights:

Drivers

Advancements in 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies

Rising demand for complex and personalized medical devices

Increasing investments in the development of medical application-specific 3D printing technologies and products

Restraints

High initial investments for setting up 3D printing

Presence of stringent regulatory mandates for 3D printing use in medical industry

Prominent Players in 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Stratasys Ltd. (US)

3D Systems Corporation (US)

EnvisionTEC (US)

Materialize NV (Belgium)

GE Additive (US)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)

Formlabs (US)

Renishaw plc (UK)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

Carbon, Inc. (US)

Concept Laser GmbH (Germany)

HP Inc. (US)

Desktop Metal Inc. (US)

Arcam AB (Sweden)

Prodways Group (France)

Voxeljet AG (Germany)

Markforged Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing (US)

Key Questions Answered in 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Report

What drives the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market growth?

Who is the leading 3D Printing Medical Devices providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for 3D Printing Medical Devices in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (high demand for complex medical devices, advancements in 3D printing technologies, rising investments in development of novel medical 3D printing technologies), restraints (high initial investments, stringent regulatory mandates for medical device 3D printing), and opportunities (integration of bio fabrication with 3D printing, use of novel biomaterials for 3D printing), influencing the growth of 3D Printing Medical Devices market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

