U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report 2024: Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2029 Featuring Profiles of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan, Hospira & More

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industry is a globalized industry that manufactures drugs originally protected by patents. Revenue growth depends on patent expirations, FDA approvals of new drug applications and competition from foreign companies.
Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 0.9% to $53.8 billion, which includes a 14.2% increase in 2023 alone. Unlike brand name drug manufacturers, companies in this industry have not benefited much from the COVID-19 pandemic. The main challenge for the industry has been to retain prices at acceptable levels. While prices for branded drugs have risen, prices for generic drugs have declined, contributing to a decline in profit.
Generic pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturers develop prescription and over-the-counter drug products that are used to prevent or treat illnesses in humans or animals. Generic drugs are produced and distributed without patent protection, and generic drug manufacturers are not significantly engaged in the research and development of new drugs. The industry does not include manufacturers of nutritional supplements or cosmetic beauty products.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Mylan Inc.
- Hospira Inc.
- Akorn Inc.
- JHP Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- H. Lundbeck A/S
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3secij
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.