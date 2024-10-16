U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report 2024: Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2029 Featuring Profiles of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan, Hospira & More

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industry is a globalized industry that manufactures drugs originally protected by patents. Revenue growth depends on patent expirations, FDA approvals of new drug applications and competition from foreign companies.

Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 0.9% to $53.8 billion, which includes a 14.2% increase in 2023 alone. Unlike brand name drug manufacturers, companies in this industry have not benefited much from the COVID-19 pandemic. The main challenge for the industry has been to retain prices at acceptable levels. While prices for branded drugs have risen, prices for generic drugs have declined, contributing to a decline in profit.



Generic pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturers develop prescription and over-the-counter drug products that are used to prevent or treat illnesses in humans or animals. Generic drugs are produced and distributed without patent protection, and generic drug manufacturers are not significantly engaged in the research and development of new drugs. The industry does not include manufacturers of nutritional supplements or cosmetic beauty products.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan Inc.

Hospira Inc.

Akorn Inc.

JHP Pharmaceuticals, LLC

H. Lundbeck A/S

Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

