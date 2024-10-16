Breast Implants Market to Surpass USD 4.46 Billion By 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Breast Implants Market will reach a value of USD 4.46 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The upgradation of physical appearance has been a major factor responsible for the growth of this global market. Moreover, the rising incidence of breast cancer is another factor that has driven this market forward. In extreme instances of this condition, mastectomy surgery, that is removal of the whole organ, has to be done to save it from this ailment. It is believed that reconstruction of the organ might prove to be a positive step towards the treatment of the disease. Incorporation of the lost organ's shape into the body is considered part of this procedure. Therefore, there will be an increase in demand for breast implantation due to increased cases of reconstruction of the organ during the projection period.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Breast Implants Market"

Pages – 157

Tables – 114

Figures – 77

Get Comprehensive Insights into the Breast Implants Market with A Detailed Sample Report PDF: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/breast-implants-market

Breast Implants Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2.50 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 4.46 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Shape, Application, End User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Prevalence of Cosmetic Surgeries Augments Breast Implants Key Market Opportunities Advancements in Personalized Implants Key Market Drivers Rising Awareness of Reconstructive Surgery

Breast Implants Market Segmental Analysis

Global Breast Implants Market is segmented by Product, Shape, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants.

Based on Shape, the market is segmented into Round, Anatomical.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Silicone Implants as the Preferred Choice Due to Its Natural Appeal

Silicone implants had the largest share in 2023, at 83.6%. This can be explained by the reason that most of them look like real breast tissue. For instance, gummy implant gives the breast its original shape back. In addition, this product line is not associated with any immune system diseases. Thus, silicone implants are predicted to continue being in the leading position in the forecast period because of their soft feel. This characteristic minimizes the predictability of hard scar tissue formation around the implantation site. Moreover, there is a minimal probability that the gummy implants may wrinkle.

Ask for Free Customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/breast-implants-market

Anatomical Implants Meeting the Demand for Subtle Enhancements

Due to intrinsic form, anatomically designed implants are expected to record immense growth during the forecast period. This type of implant is designed anatomically in the shape of a natural breast. Women who wish to enhance their breasts naturally often opt for this type of product. Anatomically designed objects do come with some limitations, however. When the implant is shifted or rotated, they often cause the whole organ to change form. Further surgery may be required to rectify this. In addition, it needs the intervention of trained surgeons in its implantation; otherwise, there is a chance that it would flip.

Growing Cosmetic Surgery Demand Drives North America's Breast Implants Market

North America dominated the breast implants market with 31.0% share in 2023, mainly due to increasing demand for cosmetic surgical treatments in the region and rise in health care expenditure in the US. The number of breast augmentation procedures has increased manifold with emphasis on cosmetic enhancement. Since the incidence of the disease is rising in the region, the increasing female population seeking reconstructive options post-surgery is expected to positively drive the growth of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the one wherein the market for breast implants is bound to witness drastic growth with a projected CAGR of 7.8% over the forecasting period. It's due to the increased disposable income of the countries in the development stage, meaning that a good number of people can afford cosmetic surgery. In addition, the region offers a lot of opportunities in low-cost health care, especially through medical tourism, where the clients seeking reasonable-priced breast augmentation alternatives are attracted.

Breast Implants Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Awareness of Reconstructive Surgery

Increasing Demand for Aesthetics Procedures

Growth of Medical Tourism

Restraints

High Cost of Procedures

Negative Public Perception

Health Risks and Complications

Key Players Operating in the Breast Implants Market

AbbVie

GC Aesthetics

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

HansBioMed Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

CEREPLAS

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material

Implantech Associates Inc.

Nagor Limited

Silimed

Coloplast

Saudi Aramco

Arion Laboratories

Take Action Now: Secure Your Breast Implants Market Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/breast-implants-market

Key Questions Covered in the Breast Implants Market Report

What are the factors hindering the growth of the global breast implants market?

Which is the dominant region in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by major players operating within the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, rising awareness of reconstructive surgery), restraints (health risks and complications, negative public perceptions), opportunities (advancements in personalized implants, growing interest in minimally invasive procedures), and challenges (evolving consumer preferences, regulatory scrutiny) influencing the growth of the breast implants market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the breast implants market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the breast implants market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read Breast Implants Market Report Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/breast-implants-market

Related Reports:

Breast Pump Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy Device Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Breast Imaging Technologies Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Cosmetic Surgery Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Breastfeeding Accessories Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com