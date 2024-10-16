Elevating Fulfillment Efficiency Across Your Entire Operation with the Berkshire Grey V3 Put Wall

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc., a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for automating supply chain operations, announces the release of the V3 Put Wall, the latest iteration of its globally deployed solution. Designed to automate eCommerce order consolidation and returns processing, the V3 Put Wall provides a modern, integrated alternative to manual put walls and traditional linear sorters.



More than just a point solution for sortation, the V3 Put Wall is a critical enabler of amplified efficiency in automated fulfillment systems. By seamlessly integrating with key technologies such as ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems), the V3 Put Wall enhances overall warehouse operations, empowering businesses to manage complex orders, scale rapidly, and process a broader range of SKUs. Its compact footprint maximizes throughput while complementing existing automation infrastructures, offering the flexibility to fit into any environment.

“The V3 Put Wall is a breakthrough in warehouse automation,” said Paul Ambruso, VP Product, at Berkshire Grey. “When paired with ASRS and other complementary systems, it acts as a force multiplier, boosting the value of existing automation investments.”

Key Features of the V3 Put Wall Include:

Complete SKU and Order Handling: Optimized to handle a wide range of SKUs—including small, oversized, irregular, and hard-to-handle items—minimizing the need for manual exception handling and processing even the most complex orders efficiently.

Faster Return on Investment (ROI): V3 offers the best performance-to-cost ratio, with typical customer paybacks under 1 year.

High Throughput and Scalable Destination Capacity: Expandable to over 10,000 units per hour (UPH) and thousands of destinations, the V3 Put Wall significantly enhances order processing speed and accuracy.



"The V3 Put Wall is the complete solution for businesses seeking to transform their fulfillment operations," said Paul. “By acting as a critical link in the automation chain, it amplifies the value of ASRS and other systems, enabling businesses to service more orders simultaneously and with greater accuracy. This means quicker order fulfillment, lower labor costs, and seamless integration into existing operations—delivering unmatched value.”

Ideal for industries such as retail, eCommerce, 3PL, and omnichannel distribution, the V3 Put Wall offers scalable, efficient solutions for managing high order volumes. Set for deployment in 2025, the V3 Put Wall provides customizable sortation capabilities, delivering industry-leading efficiency and maximizing the performance of a fully automated fulfillment ecosystem.

