Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 after the market closes. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast

Tuesday, November 12 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-800-579-2543 International: 1-785-424-1789 Conference ID: CRNXQ3

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above OR access the call via live webcast on the Events section of the Crinetics website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants dial-in or register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of www.crinetics.com.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate, paltusotine, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selectively-targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that has completed Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and is in Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

