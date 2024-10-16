Enphase Energy Launches IQ8X Microinverters in the Netherlands and Austria, and IQ8 Series in Malta and New Caledonia

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8™ Microinverters to support newer, high-powered solar panels in select countries and territories, including the Netherlands, Austria, Malta, and New Caledonia. Enphase is entering the solar markets for Malta and New Caledonia for the first time with this launch.



In Malta, Enphase introduced three microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – featuring a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively. In New Caledonia, Enphase introduced the IQ8AC and IQ8HC Microinverters. The new microinverters seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. IQ8 Microinverters activated in Malta and New Caledonia come with a 25-year warranty from Enphase.

“New Caledonia’s climate and unique geography makes system reliability and production crucial,” said Damien Keyser, director at Green Energy NC, an installer of Enphase products in New Caledonia. “IQ8 Microinverters have exceeded our expectations in this regard. Their robust performance, coupled with Enphase's industry-leading warranty, gives our clients confidence their investment is protected for the long haul.”

"Enphase IQ8 Microinverters maximize quality, reliability, and performance," said Ing. Mario Cachia, CEO and director of business at Alternative Technologies Ltd., an installer of Enphase products in Malta. “Their seamless integration and module-level monitoring allow our clients to manage self-consumption and navigate peak pricing. In our dynamic energy market, this smart technology is a game-changer."

IQ8X™ Microinverters are also available now for customers in the Netherlands and Austria and feature a peak output AC power of 384 W, designed to support higher powered solar modules up to 560 W DC. The microinverters are compatible with modules with higher cell counts, such as 96-cells and 88 or 80 half-cut cells.

“Enphase IQ8 Microinverters have transformed our approach to solar installations,” said Tim Montfrooij, project manager at Koller Hattem BV, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. "The ease of installation coupled with the ability to support a wide range of module wattages gives us the flexibility to design efficient, optimized systems tailored to our clients’ needs.”

“Enphase is setting a new industry standard with its ongoing innovation and commitment to quality,” said Florian Morche, technical manager at Energieversorgung Kleinwalsertal GesmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Austria. “The superior performance and reliability of IQ8 Microinverters mean that our customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing their solar systems will perform optimally for years to come.”

"IQ8 Microinverters are transforming residential solar with a reputation for top-tier adaptability and performance," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "We are empowering installers with technology to help simplify installations and maximize energy production for homeowners. This expansion reinforces our commitment to driving innovation in diverse markets worldwide."

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase websites for Malta and New Caledonia. Learn more about the IQ8X Microinverters on the websites for the Netherlands and Austria .

