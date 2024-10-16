Keros Therapeutics Appoints Yung H. Chyung, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced the appointment of Yung H. Chyung, M.D., as Keros' Chief Medical Officer, effective as of November 1, 2024.



“We are thrilled to welcome Yung to Keros and look forward to leveraging his development and TGF-ß superfamily expertise as we continue to advance our clinical programs,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir Seehra, Ph.D.

“We believe Yung’s experience and leadership will be invaluable at this critical point, as we prepare to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elritercept (KER-050) in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and for important data readouts for cibotercept (KER-012) and KER-065 expected in 2025,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Rovaldi.

Dr. Chyung commented, “I am delighted to be joining Keros at this exciting time for the company, as it prepares for its first registrational clinical trial and upcoming topline data readout for the TROPOS trial, the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. I look forward to joining Keros’ talented and dedicated team to bring our differentiated product candidates to patients with limited treatment options.”

Dr. Chyung is joining the Company after most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. from August 2022 to October 2024. From February 2016 to June 2022, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Prior to that time, he served in positions of increasing responsibility at Dyax Corp, most recently as Vice President of Medical Research, and at Genzyme Corporation. Dr. Chyung received an A.B. in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard College and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residency and allergy and immunology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.

