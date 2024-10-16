Fixing of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 October 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 October 2024

Effective from 18 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 18 October 2024 to 20 January 2025:

Uncapped bonds

NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 October 2024: 8.3400% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

