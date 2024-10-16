Ladybug Reports Rapid Growth as Sales Continue to Accelerate Across All Business Segments

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG), now operating as Ladybug Nutratech, a leading player in the health and wellness products sector, continues with sales growth in all business segments of the Company. This trend comes just after the Company’s recent announcement of surpassing $6.0 million USD in revenue for the first half of 2024, a testament to Ladybug’s ongoing strategic efforts in both technological innovation and market expansion.

Highlighting year-to-date, Ladybug’s performance has demonstrated impressive revenue growth in the first half of 2024. Various strategic initiatives, including introducing new product lines, strategic acquisitions, and the eCommerce NutraBuddy’s AI-powered platform, targeted to attract over 10 million users in its first-year post-launch, have significantly expanded the company. Ladybug remains steadfast in its commitment to online marketing and sales, leveraging its innovative products that blend nutritional and pharmaceutical elements to offer consumers holistic health benefits. In an era where health and wellness consciousness are on the rise, coupled with an aging population's demand for natural and preventive health solutions, the nutraceutical industry has experienced a surge in popularity. This trend has been further amplified by the convenience of e-commerce platforms, which provide consumers with easy access to a diverse array of nutritional options from the comfort of their homes.

James Kurko, Chairman and CEO of Ladybug Resources, proudly commented on the continued growth results, "As a Company we are pleased with these results, and we look forward to continuing a remarkable 2024, which we believe will reflect the hard work and the foundation we have put in place."

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

James P. Kurko

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Ladybugnutratech.com

