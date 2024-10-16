Sesame, America’s Low-Cost Leader in Healthcare, Is First Major Direct-to-Consumer Weight Loss Company to Offer Compounded Semaglutide to All 50 United States

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame, the company that offers Americans quality, convenient health care at half the typical price, today announced that it has begun offering compounded semaglutide to consumers in Alabama, California, Louisiana and Mississippi, making it the first major direct-to-consumer company to offer the GLP-1 medication to eligible patients in all 50 United States.

Eligible patients in these states may now receive a prescription for high-quality compounded semaglutide, conveniently and discreetly shipped for free to their home, for just $249 per month. It’s part of “Success by Sesame,” the most clinically comprehensive – and affordable – direct-to-consumer weight loss program in America .



“Serving all fifty United States with compounded semaglutide is yet another way the Sesame marketplace is a pioneering force in American care,” said David Goldhill, Sesame‘s co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “We are the only company unleashing marketplace dynamics to make the price of health care affordable, even without insurance. We are the first company to offer comprehensive weight loss, including medication, for just $249 every single month. And now, Sesame is the first to offer compounded medication to every single state.”



About Success by Sesame

Success by Sesame offers Americans the most comprehensive weight-loss program without compromising Sesame’s low-price promise: The price of the program, which includes high-quality compounded semaglutide with no retail markup, plus close clinical oversight from a provider, is just $249 per month* – making it 35-45 percent less expensive than monthly programs from Ro or hims & hers.

Sesame has vetted, inspected and selected a high-quality 503B compounding pharmacy whose compounded semaglutide will be made available to eligible Success by Sesame consumers at Sesame’s cost , with no retail price markup.

Sesame will make its compounded semaglutide available according to FDA guidelines, and while supply shortages of branded GLP-1s are in place. As branded GLP-1 supplies become available, and compounded medications may be phased out, Sesame providers will work to transition patients, as needed, to the best medicine for their needs, as well as provide support for insurance prior authorization.



Sesame: Putting patients ahead of medications

In addition to its marketplace model and catering to cash payers , Sesame differs significantly from its competition by placing the emphasis on comprehensive patient care, provider choice, and successful outcomes – not profiting off of specific medications. Sesame's marketplace features hundreds of board-certified providers for patients to choose from. Whether a patient's care path includes branded GLP-1 medication, Sesame's compounded semaglutide option, or requires no medication at all, patients receive the highest level of personalized clinical care.

Affordable – and comprehensive

Unlike other programs, Success by Sesame patients always choose their own dedicated care provider, who will discuss and prescribe the best treatment options that take into account the patient’s medical history, health goals, insurance status, and budget. Success by Sesame includes face-to-face video visits and unlimited messaging with a provider, lab panels that are professionally reviewed and evaluated, and close clinical supervision throughout the patient's journey.

The lowest price can help hundreds of millions

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly three-quarters of American adults over the age of 20 are overweight or obese , a staggering 246 million Americans. At least 25 million Americans are uninsured .



According to the Mayo Clinic , “Studies found people using semaglutide and making lifestyle changes lost about 33.7 pounds versus 5.7 pounds in those who didn't use the drug.”



How Sesame always offers the best price

Sesame has built a unique healthcare marketplace, where thousands of healthcare providers covering all 50 states compete to serve American consumers seeking high-quality, convenient medical care at half the typical price.

Sesame’s marketplace effect lowers the price of care, makes prices transparent, drives added convenience (the majority of appointments on Sesame take place within two hours), and ensures a superior consumer experience.

Sesame is a cash-pay marketplace that does not accept health insurance, removing additional cost and complexity from the consumer’s care.

ABOUT SESAME

Sesame is the company that offers Americans quality, convenient health care at half the typical price. The company's marketplace eliminates insurance, allowing healthcare providers to compete on quality, accessibility – and pricing. Sesame was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as Best for Doctor Choice in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes and most affordable telehealth in 2023 by CNET . For more information, visit sesamecare.com .

*The $249 monthly price point is for those consumers who are clinically eligible for, and receive, a prescription for Sesame’s compounded semaglutide. Prescriptions are not guaranteed and are subject to the clinical judgment of a patient's clinician.