Wave Life Sciences Announces Upcoming Virtual Research Day on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced it will host a virtual Research Day on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET (until 11:30 a.m. ET).

During the event, Wave will provide an update on its rapidly advancing, wholly owned pipeline, introduce new GalNAc-conjugated RNA editing and siRNA programs, and discuss its clinically validated discovery and drug development platform, including its novel chemistry innovations enabling best-in-class potency, durability and delivery. The new RNA editing programs build on the learnings of WVE-006, Wave’s GalNAc-conjugated RNA editing oligonucleotide being advanced in the clinic for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency – the first ADAR editing therapeutic to enter clinical development.

Wave will also highlight the opportunity for WVE-007, Wave’s GalNAc-siRNA INHBE candidate, as a novel obesity treatment, share new preclinical data, and discuss the differentiated profile of WVE-007. The event will feature perspectives from a key opinion leader in obesity, Mehmet Furkan Burak, MD, who will discuss the current treatment landscape for obesity and the unmet needs that remain. Dr. Burak is an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School (Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Hypertension) and an endocrinologist and obesity specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Weight Management and Wellness.

Wave’s Virtual Research Day

A webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the event can join the audio-conferencing link available here. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Huntington’s disease, as well as a preclinical program in obesity. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible”, Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

