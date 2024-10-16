Blue Mantis and HYCU® Partner to Deliver Enhanced SaaS Application Management, Protection and Compliance

PORTSMOUTH, NH and BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a premier provider of managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and integration agreement with HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry. This collaboration will help Blue Mantis clients using AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, as well as a broad array of leading SaaS platforms, to instantly identify and backup their cloud and SaaS applications, determine vulnerabilities and remediate compliance gaps.



In Q4 Blue Mantis will offer a free version of HYCU R-Graph™, the industry's first and only SaaS visualization solution for data protection. HYCU R-Graph helps visualize a company's entire data estate, including on-premises, cloud, and SaaS applications and data. Additionally, Blue Mantis plans to bring a HYCU Managed Backup Services Offering to market in 2025.

“In today’s multi-cloud world, many organizations rely on SaaS applications to run their businesses, yet many still struggle with SaaS sprawl, which compromises their ability to protect and backup data and ensure compliance,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO, Blue Mantis. “Our partnership with HYCU allows Blue Mantis to address this complex challenge head-on by providing our clients with a proven solution that delivers unmatched visibility, protection, and compliance capabilities.”

As technology continues to expand and evolve, organizations at the forefront of SaaS application deployments in conjunction with Cloud-Native or Cloud-Hybridized environments are realizing potential gaps in business resiliency, as well as their overall security posture and compliance initiatives. From a recent HYCU global survey, “The State of SaaS Resilience in 2024,” 43% of respondents said they lack staff with the required skills to protect SaaS application data leaving the growing number of SaaS applications in use across organizations at risk of being unprotected and unable to recover.

"HYCU's partnership with Blue Mantis represents a strategic alignment of our capabilities and vision," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "Blue Mantis's expertise in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions truly complements HYCU's advanced SaaS and cloud data protection solutions perfectly. By teaming, we can offer companies a powerful combination of Blue Mantis's security-first approach and HYCU's cutting-edge resiliency and data protection solutions. We will offer a powerful way to navigate the complexities of multi-cloud environments along with the emergence of SaaS application use for greater efficiency and security.”

The integration of HYCU R-Graph into Blue Mantis' service offerings provides several key advantages:

Improved Vulnerability Identification: R-Graph's advanced analytics capabilities will help Blue Mantis more effectively identify potential security vulnerabilities in their clients' cloud infrastructures.

R-Graph's advanced analytics capabilities will help Blue Mantis more effectively identify potential security vulnerabilities in their clients' cloud infrastructures. Enhanced SaaS Application Protection: Blue Mantis clients will benefit from comprehensive data protection for the widest number of SaaS applications available in the industry currently, ensuring business continuity and minimizing data loss risks and recovery time from outages.

Blue Mantis clients will benefit from comprehensive data protection for the widest number of SaaS applications available in the industry currently, ensuring business continuity and minimizing data loss risks and recovery time from outages. Streamlined Compliance Management: The solution will simplify compliance processes by providing detailed insights into data storage, access, and usage across multiple cloud platforms.

The solution will simplify compliance processes by providing detailed insights into data storage, access, and usage across multiple cloud platforms. Cross-Cloud Data Visibility: Customers will gain a unified view of their data across Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, facilitating better decision-making and resource allocation.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry-leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,250 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

CONTACTS:

Sarah Foote, CMO

Blue Mantis

Don Jennings

HYCU, Inc.

617-791-1710

don.jennings@hycu.com