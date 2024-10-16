Rezolve Ai Gains Strong Momentum in Business Development Across Key Markets

⁠ Over 100 Active Prospect Conversations and Multiple Customer Pilots Driving Rezolve Ai’s Growth Across Retail, Media, and Travel Sectors

New Partner – Active Value – joins Rezolve’s growing Partnership Network in GSA Region which together Provide Access to 250,000+ Clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leader in AI-powered retail solutions, is accelerating its global business development efforts with strong momentum. The company is engaged in over 100 active prospect customer conversations and running multiple pilots across North America and EMEA, demonstrating strong demand for its AI-driven platforms like Brain Commerce underpinned by its proprietary brainpowa LLM. These conversations span a diverse range of industries and notable brands across retail, media, and travel, with customers ranging from global enterprises to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As part of its strategic growth initiatives, Rezolve is leveraging its GSA-region (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) partner network, providing access to over 250,000 potential clients. This partner network is further bolstered by a new partnership with Active Value, a German-based consultancy focused on selling Rezolve’s Brain Suite across various industries. Their clients include well-known names in the retail, publishing and consumer goods sectors, including Ceconomy AG (Holding Media Markt/Saturn), Globus Consumer Markets, Holtzbrinck Book Publishers and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG. Active Value’s expertise in scaling digital transformation solutions positions Rezolve to deliver its suite of AI-powered tools to a broader range of clients, including retailers and service providers looking to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations.

Strategic Microsoft Partnership Set to Accelerate Market Reach

Rezolve’s newly formed strategic partnership with Microsoft is set to turbocharge its global expansion. Microsoft’s 35,000-strong sales force will be trained on Rezolve’s AI solutions, which are integrated with Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure. The partnership will also involve co-marketing programs designed to increase market awareness and adoption of Rezolve’s platforms. Together, the companies are targeting key verticals such as retail and consumer services, aiming to transform customer experiences by providing personalized, real-time engagement opportunities.

"I am delighted to report universal approval and often excitement from retailers, brands, and distribution partners when we demonstrate BRAiN,” commented Mark Turner, President Global Commerce for Rezolve Ai. “Conversational Commerce is a hot topic right now, and Rezolve AI is uniquely positioned to deliver this long-awaited revolution in product discovery and purchase. With over 100 engaged merchant prospects and multiple signed clients expected to be announced in Q4, we are seeing significant support and hands-on co-sell engagement from our largest distribution partners, including Microsoft."

Path to Revenue and Market Leadership

Rezolve’s growing customer engagement, and the strong pipeline of prospect conversations highlight its path to scaling revenue significantly over the next 12-24 months. The combination of its robust AI capabilities, targeted pilots, and a highly capable partner network ensures that Rezolve is well-positioned to capitalize on the $30 trillion retail market opportunity. The Microsoft partnership is expected to amplify this trajectory by expanding market reach and accelerating sales in key regions.

For more information, visit https://www.rezolve.com.

About Rezolve Ai:

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-driven commerce solutions, offering businesses innovative tools to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. Its flagship products – Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant – empower companies to stay ahead in the evolving world of AI.

