Lionpoint Group Rebrands to Alpha Alternatives, Highlighting Depth and Breadth of Services and Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionpoint Group (“Lionpoint”), part of the Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Group (“Alpha”), and a leading global consultancy to the alternative investments sector, has announced its rebranding to Alpha Alternatives.



Founded in 2003, Alpha is a leading global provider of management and technology consulting to the financial services industry. Lionpoint was acquired by Alpha in 2021 and the rebranding to Alpha Alternative reflects a long-standing commitment by Alpha to providing highly specialized, sector focused solutions, including a major proven offering for the alternative investments sector.

"We are delighted to announce the rebranding of Lionpoint to Alpha Alternatives, highlighting our growing strength in the rapidly expanding alternatives investment sector. This milestone reinforces our ability to deliver together to provide the very best management and consulting solutions across our consolidated organization," commented Luc Baqué, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha FMC.

With a deep understanding of industry-specific challenges and opportunities, and a strong delivery record developed over more than ten years, Lionpoint has built a global reputation as a specialist provider of management and technology consulting services to private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure managers. Since joining the Alpha group, Lionpoint has deepened and broadened the range of services and solutions that it provides to help alternative investment managers define their business strategy, adopt leading technology and business solutions, and reduce operational risk and costs.

"The transition to Alpha Alternatives enables us to deliver an even broader range of services and expertise not only to our alternative investment manager clients, but also to the growing number of our Group's asset management clients who are building up alternatives capabilities. This rebrand will make it easier for clients and the market to recognize and leverage the full depth of Alpha’s capabilities," said Nick Fienberg, Global Head of Alpha Alternatives.

The rebrand to Alpha Alternatives confirms the success of the integration of the Lionpoint business as Alpha’s specialist alternatives consulting boutique and reflects its position as the leading advisor to private markets clients worldwide. The Alpha group encompasses a premier and integrated set of solutions for the financial services industry, enabling clients to access seamlessly the full range of capabilities that it offers.

“Since joining Alpha in 2021, we've expanded our reach and delivered impactful solutions for our clients. This rebrand reflects the powerful synergy between our specialist expertise in alternatives and Alpha's broader capabilities in asset management and insurance that are continuously converging, creating new opportunities and value for our clients,” added Jonathan Balkin, Lionpoint Co-Founder, Head of North America and Global Head of Private Equity & Credit for Alpha Alternatives.

