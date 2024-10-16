Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 57 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
16 October 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 15 October 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|328,000
|830,323,958
|9 October 2024
|1,300
|3,059.02
|3,976,726
|10 October 2024
|1,300
|3,072.33
|3,994,029
|11 October 2024
|1,300
|3,083.02
|4,007,926
|14 October 2024
|1,200
|3,102.60
|3,723,120
|15 October 2024
|1,200
|3,141.19
|3,769,428
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|334,300
|849,795,187
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 388,183 B shares corresponding to 1.80 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 October 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments