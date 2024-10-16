GRI Bio Presents Positive Preclinical Data Demonstrating GRI-0621’s Ability to Inhibit Invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) Cell Activity and Reduce Important Inflammatory and Fibrotic Drivers in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Data suggest that NKT cells are activated in airways in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients and inhibition of iNKT cell activity can treat bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis



Company advancing Phase 2a biomarker study of GRI-0621 in patients with IPF with interim data expected Q4 2024 and topline data in Q1 2025

Data presented at the 22nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis

LA JOLLA, CA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of positive preclinical data demonstrating its lead program GRI-0621 reduces important inflammatory and fibrotic drivers in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

The poster titled, “ Involvement of Type 1 Invariant Natural Killer T Cells in Driving Lung Fibrosis ,” was presented by Vipin Kumar Chaturvedi, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of GRI Bio highlighting results of an analysis of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid from IPF patients and GRI-0621 in a treatment model of pulmonary fibrosis was presented at the 22 nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis (ICLAF 2024) being held October 12-16, 2024 in Athens, Greece.

Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio, commented, “We continue to believe in our therapeutic targets, and this preclinical data provides further helpful insight into the effects of targeting the inhibition of iNKT cell activity in later stages of a preclinical model of IPF. We believe GRI-0621 has the potential to provide significant benefit to IPF patients and we remain focused on its advancement toward interim data and topline data from our Phase 2a biomarker study in the coming quarters.”

Key Highlights

IPF patients had increased expression in whole BAL pellets of pro-fibrotic factors as Collagen 1-α1, osteopontin and TGF-β, as assessed by qPCR.

Researchers detected an increase in IFN-γ producing NKT cells in IPF, compared to controls and confirmed iNKT cell phenotype in a second cohort, using an antibody against Vα24-Jα18 of the iNKT TCR.

GRI-0621 treatment, administered during the fibrotic phase of the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis, improved a majority of inflammatory, fibrotic and pathological features including a reduction in lung injury, myofibroblast activity, collagen deposition and fibrosis.



IPF is a rare chronic progressive pulmonary disease with abnormal scarring of the lung blocking the movement of oxygen into the bloodstream. The architectural destruction of the lung results in breathlessness, significant decline in quality of life and an average untreated survival of 3.5 years from diagnosis. Currently available treatments for IPF are limited with only two approved drugs that come with significant side-effects, limited compliance and no impact on survival1.

GRI Bio is currently advancing its lead program GRI-0621, a small molecule RAR-βɣ dual agonist candidate that inhibits the activity of human iNKT cells, in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled, parallel-design, 2-arm study for the treatment of IPF. Interim data from the Phase 2a biomarker study is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 and topline results are expected in the first quarter of 2025.

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type 1 invariant (iNKT) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s clinical trials and product candidates and any implication that the data or results observed in preclinical trials or earlier studies or trials will be indicative of results of later studies or clinical trials, the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding potential stakeholder value and future financial performance, the Company’s beliefs about the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals and potential regulatory approval pathways, the Company’s expected milestones for 2024, and the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding the sufficiency of its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund its planned operatings, its ability to raise additional funds, which may not be available to the Company on acceptable terms or at all, its ability to resume development of GRI-0863 and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq and to comply with applicable listing requirements; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; (4) the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities; (5) the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its respective products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; (6) the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; (7) the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently developing; (8) the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and their respective ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; (9) the failure to achieve any milestones or receive any milestone payments under any agreements; (10) inaccuracy in the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for and the ability to obtain additional financing; (11) the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property portfolio, including any newly issued patents; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and subsequently filed reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

