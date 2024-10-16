Global Car Rental Company Renews Contract with Urgently for Roadside Assistance Technology and Services

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced a two-year customer partner contract renewal with one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies. With this renewal, the relationship, which began in 2022, will extend to 2026.



This latest renewal, which was driven, in part, by Urgently’s customer experience benefits and electronic vehicle expertise, continues Urgently’s record of successfully retaining all customer partner contracts since the beginning of the second quarter of 2024. Urgently believes this is an indication of the company’s commitment to delivering customer value through exceptional service, cutting edge technology and a prioritization of safety.

“Our recent contract renewals reflect Urgently’s ability to foster growth, stability and collaboration across our existing client base,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Urgently. “Each renewal underscores our clients’ satisfaction and trust in our mobility assistance platform. We look forward to deepening our relationships with each of our customer partners and remain dedicated to supporting their long-term success.”

With this renewal, Urgently’s connected assistance platform will continue to power the vehicle rental company’s roadside assistance program, enabling exceptional mobility assistance experiences, including knowledgeable support for electric vehicles (EVs).

For more information about Urgently’s roadside and mobility assistance solutions visit https://www.geturgently.com/industry-solutions .

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s customer partner contract renewal, are based on the current assumptions of Urgently’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a significant number of factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performance or achievements stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 202, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect Urgently’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Urgently undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.