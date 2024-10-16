Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Expected to Grow at 8.6% CAGR, projected to Reach USD 562.1 million by 2034 | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The preterm birth and PROM testing market (早産およびPROM検査市場) was worth US$ 227.8 million in 2023. According to estimates, US$ 562.1 million will be generated by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. The risk of preterm birth and premature birth malformation (PROM) is increased by postponing childbearing and lifestyle variables such as stress, obesity, smoking, and poor nutrition.

Increasing spending on healthcare, particularly in developing nations, encourages the use of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and prenatal care services. As the middle class grows and healthcare facilities improve, these markets are expected to expand further.

The field of pediatric and maternity healthcare is experiencing a surge in the popularity of personalized medicine. Personalized treatment and diagnostic strategies based on the unique characteristics and genetic makeup of each patient drive the need for advanced diagnostic tests such as those for preterm birth and PROM.

Data from several omics platforms, including proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and genomes, may provide deep insight into the molecular mechanisms behind PROM. Biomarkers and treatment targets could be identified with this all-encompassing approach.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on test type, preterm birth tests drive the market for preterm birth and PROM testing market.

In terms of end-user, hospitals will likely develop markets for preterm birth and PROM testing market.

By 2023, North America held the largest preterm birth and PROM testing market share.

·Technological advancements in diagnostics are boosting the market

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing incidence of preterm births worldwide is one of the driving forces behind the market. A rising number of preterm births is attributed to a variety of factors, including growing maternal age, changing lifestyles, repeated pregnancies, and a variety of medical conditions. These factors contribute to the increase in the number of preterm births. As a result, early and precise diagnostic testing is essential.

Healthcare professionals and pregnant women are recognizing the importance of prenatal care and early detection of conditions such as PROM and preterm birth. Increasing awareness of prenatal health encourages screenings like fetal fibronectin testing, cervical length measurements, and noninvasive prenatal tests.

With advances in diagnostic tools and techniques, preterm birth and PROM testing have become more accurate, efficient, and reliable. Innovations such as biomarker detection, ultrasound imaging, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care testing contribute to expanding the market.

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to create a market for preterm birth and PROM testing market. Healthcare costs are among the highest in North America—particularly the United States. A large investment in research, infrastructure, and healthcare makes providing prenatal care, such as progesterone testing possible.

A robust healthcare infrastructure exists in North America, where cutting-edge diagnostic centers and specialty clinics are available, and healthcare professionals are highly qualified. Due to this, testing services are in high demand, which allows for early identification, diagnosis, and treatment of preterm birth and PROM-related issues.

Delaying childbearing and lifestyle variables increase the risk of preterm birth and PROM in North America, in line with global trends. With more women putting off pregnancy for personal or professional reasons, accurate and early diagnostic testing is more important than ever.

Strict regulatory bodies, such as Health Canada and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States, oversee the healthcare industry in North America. Diagnostic test commercialization requires regulatory approval, and market acceptance depends on meeting quality standards.

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Preterm birth and PROM testing markets are booming, and manufacturers are investing heavily in developing robust products to enhance women's and children's safety during pregnancy.

Companies in the preterm birth and PROM testing industry are utilizing mergers and acquisitions, intensive research collaborations, and geographical diversity to expand their product portfolio and meet the demands of developing countries.

Key Players Profiled

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Medix Biochemica

Biosynex SA

Abbott

Laborie

Sera Prognostics

The Cooper Companies Inc.

NX Prenatal Inc.

IQ Products

Key Developments

QIAGEN - QIAGEN is a leading business in the field of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research, and pharmaceuticals. In addition to PCR tests, they also offer sequencing solutions, sample preparation technologies, and other products that may be relevant to evaluating progesterone in preterm infants and diagnosing PROM.

- QIAGEN is a leading business in the field of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research, and pharmaceuticals. In addition to PCR tests, they also offer sequencing solutions, sample preparation technologies, and other products that may be relevant to evaluating progesterone in preterm infants and diagnosing PROM. Hologic Inc. - Hologic makes diagnostics, medical imaging, and surgery equipment. Women's health products like mammography systems and HPV tests may be developed along with diagnostic or technological approaches to pregnancy complications such as preterm birth and PROM.

- Hologic makes diagnostics, medical imaging, and surgery equipment. Women's health products like mammography systems and HPV tests may be developed along with diagnostic or technological approaches to pregnancy complications such as preterm birth and PROM. Medix Biochemica- Medix Biochemica manufactures monoclonal antibodies, antigens, and other in vitro diagnostic immunoassays. However, they may provide reagents or components for related diagnostic assays even though they may not be directly involved in preterm birth or PROM testing.

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Segmentation

By Test Type

Preterm Birth Tests

Pelvic Exam

Ultrasound

Uterine Monitoring

Biomarker

PROM Tests

Nitrazine Test

Ferning Test

Pooling

Ultrasound

Fetal Fibronectin Test

Biomarker Test

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

