WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 16 October 2024 at 16:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation to publish interim report for January-September 2024 on 23 October 2024

WithSecure Corporation will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure’s CEO Antti Koskela and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/q3-2024/register . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to follow the presentation at Flik Studio Stage, Itämerentori 2, Helsinki.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information: