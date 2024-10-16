Applied Systems, Ivans and EZLynx Recognized in the 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

Chicago, IL., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that the company and two of its subsidiaries, Ivans and EZLynx, have been named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the categories of Technology Innovation and Innovation in Workplace Culture. The Technology Innovation category recognizes those advancing the insurance industry through digitalization and customer experience improvements. The Innovation in Workplace Culture category honors those enhancing the industry's reputation as a career choice and promoting employee satisfaction through diversity, wellness, ESG initiatives, and community service.

Applied Systems – Innovation in Workplace Culture

Ivans – Technology Innovation – Company Category

Applied Pay – Technology Innovation – Product Category

EZLynx Management System – Technology Innovation – Product Category

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams, and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program,” says Elana Ashanti Jefferson, executive editor, NU Property & Casualty. “This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation, and litigation trends.”

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This recognition is a testament to the people across our organization and our commitment to being Indispensable Partners to one another, our customers and our industry.”

