C-Strategies, Inc. Wins Coveted PRSA Chicago Skyline Award

Chicago, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Strategies, Inc., a strategic communications and public affairs firm, has been named the winner of the 2024 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Skyline Award for Best Earned Media Relations - Associations/Government/Nonprofit Organizations, receiving recognition for designing and leading a comprehensive communications strategy around the launch of the Noah’s Arc Foundation’s One City Basketball League.

C-Strategies’ campaign was designed to promote the kickoff of the One City Basketball League which was co-founded by former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah and national violence interrupter Cobe Williams. The league, which services young men aged 16 to 25, pairs financial compensation with mandatory off-court programming ranging from financial literacy, to trauma-informed conflict resolution and job readiness. C-Strategies developed a comprehensive media relations campaign to drive awareness and amplify the stories and voices of One City coaches, players and organizers. C-Strategies’ work garnered 53 pieces of unique media coverage reaching an audience of over 29 million people.

“My team and I are honored to receive the PRSA Chicago Skyline Award for our work in supporting the launch of the Noah’s Arc One City Basketball League," said Becky Carroll, President and CEO of C-Strategies. "This campaign is a true reflection of the strategy and thought we put in to help every client working to break through the noise and communicate their impact in the public affairs space. And we couldn’t be more proud to support this amazing organization in all they are doing to give young people purpose and hope.”

The annual PRSA Skyline awards are Chicago’s premier public relations and communications awards competition, celebrating creativity and innovation in public relations and showcasing business impact and results. As part of the selection process, program entries were evaluated by PRSA’s Cleveland chapter, based on four main categories; Research, Planning, Execution and Evaluation.

Details about the PRSA Skyline Awards and a full list of 2024 award winners can be found here .

About C-Strategies

C-Strategies is a strategic communications and public affairs firm whose leadership has served on the front lines of major public policy, advocacy and political campaigns in Chicago and Illinois for two decades. Employing results-driven tactics and utilizing its networks to build strategic plans, guide public opinion and manage through crises, C-Strategies brings passion and veteran experience to help clients meet business goals, turn big ideas into action and get things done. Learn more at https://www.cstrategies.com/ .

