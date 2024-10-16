Cepham Prioritizes Women’s Health to Address Research and Innovation Gender Gap

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cepham , a leader in nutraceutical research and development, is taking strategic steps to bridge the gender gap in health research and innovation, with a focus on women’s health. The company has outlined a comprehensive plan that includes increased funding for underrepresented areas, inclusive research designs, and enhanced communication to raise awareness and support for women’s health initiatives including Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN).



“It typically takes 15-20 years for research discoveries to be adopted into clinical practice. This delay is a significant barrier to implementing new findings in women's health,” said Anand Swaroop , founder and president of Cepham, and director at large for WIN. “By closing these research gender gaps, we can ensure that women's health issues receive the attention and resources needed for better health outcomes.”

Swaroop went on to say that immediate policy interventions, driven by insights from successful case studies and a commitment to inclusive research, are essential to fostering a future where women's health is prioritized and adequately funded.

Cepham has been investing in women’s health research since 2013. One of its flagship products, Furocyst®, is a proprietary fenugreek seed extract developed to support insulin sensitivity and reduce ovarian cysts. It has been clinically evaluated on 520 patients and shown to improve glucose metabolism and hormonal balance, making it a promising solution for managing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Furocyst has garnered significant recognition, being supported by five international patents, and the subject of several studies published in peer-reviewed journals .

Additionally, Cepham’s SheVari4™ , an Ayurvedic formulation, addresses menopausal symptoms, including focus and mood, by supporting hormonal balance. By integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific validation, Cepham has demonstrated the potential for innovative solutions in women’s health.

Cepham will showcase these branded ingredients, along with other women-targeted products, at SupplySide West (booth 3051) in Las Vegas. The company will also participate in the Women’s Wellness Walk , scheduled for Oct. 30 (2-3 p.m.) and 31 (11 a.m. - noon). Interested conference attendees can meet at the info desk at the Bayside Foyer. Those who participate in the guided tours will receive one-on-one time with Cepham’s team in addition to a swag bag featuring women’s wellness gifts.

Cepham emphasizes that while it is committed to addressing women’s health, men’s health remains equally crucial. In the coming months, Cepham will share insights on misconceptions in men’s health research and how the company is working to correct these gaps.

For more information visit https://cepham.com .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India's science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of DSHEA in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

