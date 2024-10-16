U.S. Tattoo Artists Market Research Report 2024: Size, Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Forces (2014-2029)

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tattoo Artists in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. tattoo artists industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Tattoos have become unprecedentedly popular over the past decade, especially over the five years to 2023. Long obtained chiefly by members of subcultures, the stigma surrounding tattoos has largely faded. As a result, tattoo artists' customer base has expanded significantly, as has the revenue generated per customer. But industry revenue plunged in 2020 amid COVID-19, as tattoo parlors were forced to suspend business operations to comply with mandated safety regulations temporarily. As these restrictions have been lifted, increased disposable income and tremendous pent-up demand have sent industry revenue soaring. Over the five years to 2023, industry revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% to $1.6 billion, including an estimated 4.6% rise in 2023.



This industry includes establishments that provide tattoo services by injecting ink under the skin and permanently altering the coloration of the skin. This industry also includes tattoo-related maintenance, design and modification services, but it does not include laser tattoo-removal services.



Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



