U.S. Tattoo Artists Market Research Report 2024: Size, Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Forces (2014-2029)

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. tattoo artists industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Tattoos have become unprecedentedly popular over the past decade, especially over the five years to 2023. Long obtained chiefly by members of subcultures, the stigma surrounding tattoos has largely faded. As a result, tattoo artists' customer base has expanded significantly, as has the revenue generated per customer. But industry revenue plunged in 2020 amid COVID-19, as tattoo parlors were forced to suspend business operations to comply with mandated safety regulations temporarily. As these restrictions have been lifted, increased disposable income and tremendous pent-up demand have sent industry revenue soaring. Over the five years to 2023, industry revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% to $1.6 billion, including an estimated 4.6% rise in 2023.
This industry includes establishments that provide tattoo services by injecting ink under the skin and permanently altering the coloration of the skin. This industry also includes tattoo-related maintenance, design and modification services, but it does not include laser tattoo-removal services.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
