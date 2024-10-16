Resilience Names Matthew Polly as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience , the leading cyber risk solutions company, today named industry leader and former CrowdStrike executive Matthew Polly as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He will work across Resilience’s executive and senior leadership team to align, integrate, and scale the company’s revenue-generating functions. As Resilience’s primary revenue strategist, Polly will help accelerate all existing and future revenue streams.



The addition of Polly as CRO comes as Resilience continues to scale its team to meet demand for its core offering: the most effective cyber loss prevention solution on the market. A veteran sales leader, Polly brings more than two decades of experience to his position at Resilience. Most recently, he held the title of Vice President of Sales at CrowdStrike, where he helped accelerate the adoption of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform and grow the company’s extensive network of enterprise partnerships.

“Resilience was founded on a simple principle: we need to enable and empower cyber leaders to make better business decisions and treat cyber as both a technical and a financial risk,” said Vishaal “V8” Hariprasad, CEO and Co-Founder of Resilience. “Bringing on a tenured leader like Matthew Polly is critical to accomplish this mission. With a proven track record leading CrowdStrike’s efforts to reimagine endpoint protection, he understands how to shape strategy to accelerate the adoption of an innovative solution like ours. He will play a key role in helping us meet the demand for our cyber risk solution as more enterprises seek ways to understand their risk in an increasingly complex and connected ecosystem.”

This appointment adds to a growing senior leadership team at Resilience. The company recently made several other strategic hires, including naming Rebecca Jones as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Jeremy Gittler as Global Head of Claims as well as the promotion of Killian Brady to Chief Underwriting Officer. These additions follow a year of sustained growth and come at a time when the company has achieved an industry-leading loss ratio, recognizing Resilience’s unique approach and success in mitigating material loss from costly cyber incidents for its clients.

About his new role, Polly said: “The cybersecurity landscape is changing rapidly as cybersecurity leaders and their boards realize it is insufficient to invest in controls. They must prioritize strategies to stay ahead of threat actors and prevent financial loss against growing pressure to show a return for every dollar spent. Resilience— and its unique approach to integrating market-leading cyber insurance into an innovative risk management and security solution— is primed to help customers solve this complex calculus. I’m excited by the opportunity.”

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world’s first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

