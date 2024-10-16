Firefly Neuroscience Collaborates with Bright Minds Biosciences to Analyze the Data from its Positive Phase 1 Study using its Artificial Intelligence, FDA-Cleared BNA™ Technology

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, today announced collaborating with Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE:DRUG) (NASDAQ:DRUG) (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for the targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and refractory epilepsy, to analyze the data from its first-in-human Phase 1 study of its lead compound, BMB-101.



The study demonstrated positive results of the qEEG (Quantitative Electroencephalogram) data. During the EEG recording, subjects were seated with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)- approved 19 electrode EEG headset provided by Firefly strategic partner, Zeto™ Inc. Channels were sampled at 250 or 500 Hz and referenced to A1/A2 channels (linked-ears reference) during recording. The EEG recording time was 10 minutes (~5 minutes resting with eyes closed and ~5 minutes resting with eyes open). There were four EEG recording timepoints: day 1 pre-dose (immediately before dosing) and post-dose (1h after dosing), and day 7 pre-dose and post-dose. Data was analyzed using the FireFly Neuroscience advanced EEG analysis platform.

“Our artificial intelligence platform has tremendous value for the advancement and insight of clinical studies,” said Jon Olsen, CEO of Firefly. “We are pleased to have successfully collaborated with Bright Minds to analyze the data of their phase 1 study and look forward to working closely with their team once again as well as other leading biotechnology companies.”

“The positive topline findings from our recently completed Phase 1 study of BMB-101, together with the observations from the qEEG portion of the study, validate our approach, as we continue to evaluate this important product candidate. BMB-101 is clearly [getting into the brain/achieving brain penetration] and activating the target receptors as we had predicted, setting us up for potential success in a number of indications that have been validated with the 5-HT 2C mechanism. With this study complete, BMB-101 is now a Phase 2 ready asset, and we intend to move forward with an investigative new drug submission immediately,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO of Bright Minds.

About Firefly

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, securing patent protection, and achieving FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNA™ commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.

Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNA™, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.

Please visit https://fireflyneuro.com/ for more information.

About BMB-101

BMB-101, a highly selective 5-HT 2C, Gq-protein biased agonist, has demonstrated compelling activity in a host of in vitro and in vivo nonclinical tests. Compared to Lorcaserin, BMB-101 exhibits strong Gq biased signaling, coupled with minimal beta-arrestin recruitment. Bright Minds believes that G-protein biased signaling translates to better tolerance profile for this second-generation 5-HT 2C agonist, making BMB-101 a best-in-class 5-HT 2C agonist. Mechanistically, Serotonin (5-Hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) is a monoamine neurotransmitter widely expressed in the central nervous system, and drugs modulating 5-HT have made a major impact in mental health disorders. Central 5-HT systems have long been associated with the control of ingestive behaviors and the modulation of the behavioral effects of psychostimulants, opioids, alcohol, and nicotine. Results of clinical trials and animal studies indicate that 5-HT 2C receptor agonists may have therapeutic potential in the treatment of addiction by decreasing the intake of opioids as well as impulsive behavior that can escalate compulsive drug use. BMB-101 is a new chemical entity (NCE) and constitutes a novel scaffold 5-HT 2C agonist.

5-HT 2C agonism is a well proven anticonvulsant mechanism. In translational animal models, BMB-101 demonstrated a significant reduction in both the number and intensity of epileptic seizures and is a promising candidate for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome and other epilepsies. The Phase 1 trial (NCT 05397041) has been completed and BMB-101 is now Phase 2 ready.

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy, and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next-generation serotonin agonists designed to target neurocircuit abnormalities that are responsible for difficult to treat disorders such as treatment resistant epilepsy, treatment resistant depression, PTSD, and pain. The Company leverages its world-class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds’ drugs have been designed to potentially retain the powerful therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds, while minimizing the side effects, thereby creating superior drugs to first-generation compounds, such as fenfluramine, psilocybin, LSD, and ibogaine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the information incorporated herein by reference may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Firefly’s management teams’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to development and commercialization of BNA™ technology; risks related to Firefly’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the merger (the “Merger”) with WaveDancer, Inc. (“WaveDancer”); risks related to Firefly’s ability to correctly estimate its operating expenses and expenses associated with the Merger and other events and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce Firefly’s cash resources; the ability of Firefly to protect its intellectual property rights; competitive responses to the business combination; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Merger; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; and those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by WaveDancer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 22, 2024, as amended, and declared effective on February 6, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

