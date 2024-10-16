The 2050 Vision of Urban Mobility - Key Trends Emerging for the City of the Future

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2050 Vision of Urban Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis examines how the mobility market will evolve by the year 2050, influenced by the technological trends of the present day and technologies that might be developed in the future. This examination presents three different scenarios for the path that shared mobility may take and analyzes each of these scenarios in detail. The scope of the analysis is global.
The shared mobility industry is at a point where its future success depends on several factors that go beyond technology. It will have to adapt to new consumer behaviors, regulations that governments may introduce, and targets and benchmarks to be reached. While these are the main growth factors, economic viability and technological progress will determine the way mobility works and how it interacts with users and the urban environment. By 2050, new technological breakthroughs will transform the industry substantially.
This analysis considers all these factors to elaborate three possible scenarios, including each scenario's user journey, stakeholder ecosystem, and a deep dive into various elements. The report examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from market developments for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence for Mobility
- Carbon Credits
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 2050 Vision of Urban Mobility
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- 2050 Trend Forecasts
- Key Trends Emerging for the City of the Future
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Case Study - Singapore
- Future Cities
- Seamless City Scenario - Definition
- Technology Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Infrastructure Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Consumer Behavior Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Regulations Benchmarking - Seamless City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Sustainable City - Definition
- Technology Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Infrastructure Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Consumer Behavior Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Regulations Benchmarking - Sustainable City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Tech-driven City - Definition
- Technology Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Infrastructure Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Consumer Behavior Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
- Regulations Benchmarking - Tech-driven City Scenario, 2024 and 2050
Seamless City Ecosystem
- Seamless City - Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Seamless City - Technology
- Seamless City - Consumer Behavior
- Seamless City - Infrastructure
- Seamless City - Regulations
Sustainable City Ecosystem
- Sustainable City - Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Sustainable City - Technology
- Sustainable City - Consumer Behavior
- Sustainable City - Infrastructure
- Sustainable City - Regulations
Tech-driven City Ecosystem
- Tech-driven City - Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Tech-driven City - Technology
- Tech-driven City - Consumer Behavior
- Tech-driven City - Infrastructure
- Tech-driven City - Regulations
Conclusion
- Technology Pathway
