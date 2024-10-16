United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2024-2028: Key Developments, Competitive Landscape, Consumer Preferences, Strategic Partnerships, Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.8% on annual basis to reach US$2.0 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in United Arab Emirates will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$1.8 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.8 billion by 2028.

The UAE's gift card sector is thriving, driven by strategic partnerships like those between FNP.ae and Merit Incentives, and YouGotaGift and Carrefour. These collaborations, alongside supportive regulatory changes and a strong consumer preference for digital solutions, underscore the sector's dynamic growth and increasing innovation.



Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in the UAE



The UAE's gift card market is growing dynamically due to strategic partnerships and consumer engagement initiatives, with robust demand for digital and physical gift cards.



Product Launches and Innovations: FNP.ae and Merit Incentives Partnership - FNP.ae, a leading online gifting solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Merit Incentives to launch its gift card service in the UAE. This initiative allows FNP gift cards to be available in various denominations through the Merit Incentives platform, expanding FNP's product offerings in the region.



YouGotaGift and Carrefour Collaboration - YouGotaGift, a prominent digital gift card marketplace, partnered with Carrefour to distribute its multi-brand gift cards at all Carrefour outlets in the UAE. This collaboration aims to enhance the distribution network for YouGotaGift, allowing Carrefour to incorporate these gift cards into various customer and employee programs.



Strategic Partnerships



FNP.ae and Merit Incentives Partnership - In October 2023, FNP.ae, a leading online gifting solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Merit Incentives. This collaboration aims to launch FNP gift cards in the UAE, offering various denominations through the Merit Incentives platform. This partnership also extends to other markets, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step for FNP in diversifying its product offerings in the region.



YouGotaGift and Carrefour Collaboration - In January 2024, YouGotaGift, a pioneer in digital multi-brand gift cards, partnered with Carrefour to make its 'HappyYOU' gift cards available across all Carrefour outlets in the UAE. This partnership allows customers to purchase the 'phygital' HappyYOU card, which can be redeemed at a wide range of retailers. The collaboration highlights YouGotaGift's commitment to providing innovative gifting solutions and expands its distribution network significantly.



Regulatory Changes



Incentives for Digital Solutions - The UAE government supports the growth of digital solutions, including gift cards, as part of its broader strategy to enhance the digital economy. This includes encouraging businesses to adopt innovative gifting solutions that align with consumer preferences for convenience and flexibility. The government's initiatives in this area are expected to continue driving the growth of the gift card sector.



Market Growth and Consumer Preferences - Recent surveys indicate a strong preference among UAE consumers for gift cards, particularly digital gift cards. The government's focus on enhancing the digital infrastructure supports this trend, Emirati consumers prefer gift cards over traditional gifts. This consumer behavior reflects the effectiveness of government policies aimed at promoting digital solutions and enhancing consumer engagement in the gifting sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Scope

United Arab Emirates Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

Carrefour SA

Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

Landmark Group

Emke Group

Damas International Ltd

T Choithram & Sons

Sharaf DG LLC

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Total Spend on Gifts in United Arab Emirates

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in United Arab Emirates

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in United Arab Emirates

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in United Arab Emirates

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in United Arab Emirates

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in United Arab Emirates

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in United Arab Emirates

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

