Risk Strategies Appoints Jeff Clinkscales SVP, Private Client Services Leader for West Region

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has appointed Jeff Clinkscales as SVP, Private Client Services Leader for the West Region. In this role, he will oversee the region’s sales and service teams and manage key relationships with carrier partners and other third parties.



As the Private Client Services Leader for the West Region, Clinkscales will spearhead the development of strategic growth initiatives and customer segmentation to support the region’s planned expansion. He will also facilitate the onboarding and integration of new acquisitions, account managers, and producers into the Risk Strategies Private Client team. Alongside his regional leadership duties, Jeff will personally advise family offices and high-net-worth individuals on managing their personal risks.

“Jeff brings extensive experience in delivering sustained organic growth, building cohesive teams, fostering a dynamic sales culture, and developing talent,” said Tim deRosa, COO of Private Client Services, Risk Strategies. “We are excited to welcome him to the Risk Strategies Private Client team, where he will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic vision as we continue to expand.”

With over 25 years in the insurance industry, Clinkscales has amassed extensive expertise in private client services, family office risk management, claims management, and commercial property and casualty (P&C). Most recently, he served as Vice President of USI’s Personal Risk practice. There, Clinkscales specialized in technical placements, managed inter-division relationships, and demonstrated strong leadership in mentoring and team management.

"Jeff Clinkscales' appointment as SVP, Private Client Services Leader for the West Region is a pivotal step in advancing our strategic growth and expansion plans,” said Pat Roth, West Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “His expertise in team building and collaborative leadership, coupled with his extensive industry experience, will be crucial in strengthening our market leadership and driving continued success across the West Region.”

"I am thrilled to join Risk Strategies as the Private Client Services Leader for the West Region," shared Clinkscales. “I am eager to leverage my experience to drive growth, build resilient teams, and strengthen client relationships. I look forward to contributing to Risk Strategies strategic vision and supporting the expansion of our services across the West Region.”

A resident of Portland, Oregon, Clinkscales enjoys fishing, supporting his community, and spending time with his family and dogs. He is also an Accredited Advisor in Insurance (AAI).

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com

