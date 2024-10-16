Infortar received an approval from the Competition Authority to acquire a shareholding in Tallinna Raamatutrükikoja Osaühing

On September 16, 2024, Aktsiaselts Infortar issued a stock exchange announcement, disclosing the signing of purchase agreement with ViroInvestment OÜ. According to the agreement, Aktsiaselts Infortar, will acquire a 100% shareholding in Tallinna Raamatutrükikoja Osaühing.



The Competition Authority has granted a merger permit to complete the transaction and today, after fulfilling additional operations and preconditions, Aktsiaselts Infortar acquired a 100% shareholding in Tallinna Raamatutrükikoja Osaühing.

The transaction is not considered as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor it is regarded as a transaction with related persons, under the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Aktsiaselts Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Aktsiaselts Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Aktsiaselts Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group: 95 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Aktsiaselts Infortar employs 6,625.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor