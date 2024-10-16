Cyber Security Technology Market to Reach $377.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cyber Security Technology Market by Solution Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Identity & Access Management and Data Security), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the cyber security technology market was valued at $172.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $377.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global cybersecurity technology market is growing due to several factors such as technological advancements, the rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises and the increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trends are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, budget constraints among organizations and complexities of device security act as restraints for the cybersecurity technology market. In addition, the high penetration of 5G and IoT technology will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A118790

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $172.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $377.5 billion CAGR 9.0% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements The rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises The increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trends Opportunities The high penetration of 5G and IoT technology Restraint Budget constraints among organizations Complexities of device security

Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-security-technology-market/purchase-options

The network security segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Based on the solution type, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2023. As organizations prioritize securing their network perimeters to prevent external threats from penetrating their internal systems. Moreover, the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting network vulnerabilities drives the demand for advanced network security solutions.

The cloud segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023. As cloud-based solutions offer easy scalability to meet the varying needs of businesses, allowing them to adjust their security measures as they grow without significant infrastructure investments.

The large enterprises segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Based on the organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is due to large enterprises typically having more complex and extensive IT environments, which require advanced and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to protect against a wide range of threats.

The BFSI segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Based on the industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023. Financial institutions are frequently targeted by a variety of cyber threats, including phishing attacks, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs), necessitating robust and multi-layered security solutions. Cybersecurity breaches in the BFSI sector can lead to significant financial losses, reputational damage, and legal penalties, driving the need for comprehensive cybersecurity measures.

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of internet usage and the continued growth of retail, consumer goods, and e-commerce in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the cybersecurity technology market in North America.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A118790

Major Industry Players: -

Accenture

Broadcom Inc.

Capgemini

Cognizant

F5 Networks Inc.

FireEye Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cybersecurity technology market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

On May 2024, QriarLabs launched three identity and access management products from their new cybersecurity portfolio at this year’s Identiverse in Las Vegas, Nevada. This launch will highlight the integration of QriarLabs’ latest innovations: QSCIM, QID, and QAP.

On February 2024, Nokia introduced that its NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome software is integrated with a telco-centric GenAI assistant to give communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises faster and higher quality detection and resolution capabilities in the face of cyber criminals increasingly using GenAI to launch more sophisticated attacks on critical infrastructure.

On August 2022, NEC partnered with Fortinet, to deliver the required solutions and expertise to facilitate enterprises' 5G adoption and CSPs' success. The companies have focused on key network security use cases and services, such as radio access network (RAN), mobile roaming, Gi-LAN/N6, and telco/edge cloud security.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.