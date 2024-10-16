SCALE Healthcare Honors USOSM’s Richard Hall for Excellence

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) President and CEO Richard Hall recently received the SCALE Community MSO Excellence Award, which recognizes excellence in healthcare management. Hall was one of just seven executives chosen for this honor.



Award winners were selected for their hard work, commitment to excellence and making a significant impact within the healthcare community. They were recognized during the SCALE Healthcare Leadership Conference in New York City.

“We’re dedicated to enabling the highest levels of clinical excellence, particularly when it comes to patient care and safety,” noted Hall. “The SCALE Community MSO Excellence Award is reflective of these ideals, which are extremely important to us, and I’m deeply honored by the recognition.”

A leading consulting firm serving the healthcare services community, SCALE Healthcare was founded in 2019 by Roy Bejarano and Jason Schifman. The company seeks to elevate management performance in healthcare services.

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than 40 years of knowledge and executive experience, Hall provides USOSM with visionary leadership and strong strategy execution. Hall joined USOSM in February of 2018 as employee No. 3 and has shepherded the company through its early growth and continued development, helping to shape USOSM’s vision and trajectory. Under his leadership, USOSM has grown to include more than 250 surgeon partners in 28 states.

Prior to joining USOSM, Hall served as president and CEO of Oncology Services International, the world’s largest independent services organization specializing in radiation therapy equipment. Hall guided the company through a significant transformation and successful sale to a prominent, private equity firm. Over the course of his career, he has held nine executive level roles in venture capital or private equity organizations and has worked with 13 different firms.

In addition, he served as president of Alliance Oncology and senior vice president of business development, marketing and physician recruitment for US Oncology. Prior to that, he served as COO of PatientKeeper, president of the acute care division at McKesson Corporation and owner/chairman of BrightStar Care. Hall began his career with American Hospital Supply, a company well respected for developing healthcare services leaders.

Hall currently serves on the board of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, Sevaredent and Christine’s Hope for Kids. In addition, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the Association of Dental Support Organizations and the Healthcare Services Advisory Council for RiverGlade Capital.

A former U.S. Marine, Hall is actively involved with several nonprofit organizations that support veterans and the families of fallen and disabled service members, including Folds of Honor, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and Operation Restore Oral Health. Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Penn State and is a graduate of Duke University’s executive healthcare program.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

