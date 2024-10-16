Clinical Pathway Information System Market to Reach $1.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Clinical Pathway Information System Market by Type (Group Order Type, Embodied Variant Type and Reconstructed Information Type), Mode of Delivery (On-Premises, Cloud-Based and Web-Based), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the clinical pathway information system market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing focus on patient safety and outcomes are the major factors that drive the growth of the clinical pathway information system market. However, the high cost of implementation hinders the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global Clinical Pathway Information System market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.7 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Type, Mode of delivery, End user and Region Drivers Increased focus on value-based care

Rise in chronic diseases cases

Growing focus on patient safety and outcomes Opportunities High cost of implications Restraints Technological advancement



Segment Highlights

Group Order Type and Embodied Variant Type Clinical Pathway Information System

In CPIS, Group Order Type organizes clinical tasks into categories for streamlined management, enhancing workflow efficiency. Embodied Variant Type focuses on customizing clinical pathways to specific patient profiles or conditions, ensuring tailored care. Group Order Type standardizes processes, while Embodied Variant Type personalizes treatment, improving patient outcomes.

Preference for Cloud-Based Clinical Pathway Information Systems (CPIS)

By mode of delivery, cloud-based CPIS are preferred for their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of access. They allow real-time updates, remote accessibility, and seamless integration with other healthcare systems. Additionally, cloud solutions offer enhanced data security, automatic backups, and reduced IT infrastructure costs, making them an attractive choice for healthcare providers.

Hospitals are the most efficient user of Clinical Pathway Information Systems (CPIS)

Hospitals are the most efficient end users of Clinical Pathway Information Systems (CPIS) due to their need for coordinated, evidence-based care across multiple departments. CPIS enhances workflow efficiency, ensures compliance with clinical guidelines, and improves patient outcomes by standardizing treatment protocols and facilitating real-time decision support in complex hospital settings.

Regional Outlook

The Clinical Pathway Information Systems (CPIS) market shows varied growth across regions. North America leads due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates. Europe follows with strong emphasis on quality care and regulatory support. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits rapid growth driven by expanding healthcare systems and increased focus on standardizing care. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, with gradual adoption spurred by improving healthcare technologies.

Key Players

Mckesson Corporation

Civica

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epic Systems Corporation

Optum, Inc.

PointClickCare

Cerner Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Athenahealth.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Clinical Pathway Information System market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, Product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



